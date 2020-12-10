Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said the annual Christmas Ships Parade along the Columbia and Willamette Rivers will still be held.
The parade is a long standing tradition in Columbia County and is set for Dec. 12 in St. Helens and Dec. 13 at the Scappoose area.
“We are encouraging everyone to observe the ships and follow all safety guidelines and protocols,” Christmas Ships Parade Board and fleet member Kelly Marks said. “The nature of the parade is inherently safe for the participates and we are minimizing parties and guests due to the pandemic. We encourage everyone to be safe and follow protocols.”
Marks said in previous parades, the ship operators would invite the public to the docks to view the ships up close but because of the social distancing requirements, the public is being encouraged to stay on shore.
The Christmas Ships Parade, a long-standing Oregon event, marks its upcoming 66th year with an Oregon Heritage Tradition designation by the Oregon Heritage Commission.
“The designation recognizes those traditions that have helped define the character of the state,” Oregon Heritage Commission’s Chair Chelsea Rose said. “The Christmas Ships Parade ties into the importance of the river to Oregon’s heritage and Oregon’s identity. It is an event enjoyed by many as the ships travel the Willamette and Columbia Rivers and is a long standing tradition for those who view it each year.”
The Christmas Ships Parade began with one decorated sailboat in 1954 and has since grown to over 70 participating boats. The entirely volunteer operated event runs for 15 nights during December and travels the Willamette and Columbia Rivers in the Portland Metro area providing opportunities for communities to view it from the river front, restaurants, parks, neighborhoods and waysides along the rivers.
Several cities along the rivers have tied their holiday events to the parade schedule, including St. Helens, which will offer a drive-by holiday display at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 with Santa Claus at Plaza Square in the Old Town District.
The Christmas Ships Parade is a 66-year treasured tradition for many families and community members who took forward to the small and large brightly lit, colorful, and thematically decorated displays to celebrate the holiday season.
“A 100% volunteer run organization, Christmas shippers spend countless hours on the chilly river waters to bring smiles to young and old alike, Marks said. “Once you participate in the Christmas Ships Parade, whether as a captain or a spectator, you will make it a tradition of your own.”
According to Marks, the parade is about more than Christmas.
“It represents family, community, celebration and hope,” she said. “It is a positive and uplifting experience unlike any other.”
Volunteers dedicate over 3,000 hours in trainings, meetings, outreach, logistics, and the actual time in the parade. They host up to three meet and greet events at different locations where community members can see the boats up close, meet the boat owners, and learn about boat safety. Parade volunteers also partner with various charities throughout the year such as Fallen Firefighters, Ronald McDonald House, William Temple House, Portland Fire & Rescue Toy and Joy Makers, and Columbia River Fire & Rescue Toy N Joy and Holiday Hope.
This is an unusual year for Heritage Traditions, according to a release. COVID-19 has forced many events to cancel or restructure for the first time in their 50-plus year history.
The only other time Oregon Heritage events have canceled has been due to WWI and WWII. This may be one of the few designated events that can safely proceed with their regular events with some minor safety modifications per state guidelines, the release states.
While the parade will run as normal, all Meet & Greet events and open house activities are canceled for the 2020 parade season. As always, it is possible that individual parade night cancellations may occur due to unsafe weather conditions. This is unrelated to the pandemic. Notification of any cancellations will be posted at www.chistmasships.org and social media channels.
More information can be found on their website at: www.christmasships.org.
The Oregon Heritage Commission coordinates efforts to solve statewide heritage issues through grants, education, and advocacy, and also promotes heritage tourism efforts.
Route details
The combined fleet, Columbia River and Willamette River Fleets, assembles at the St. Helens city docks and heads downriver to Columbia City, at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12. Weather/river conditions permitting crosses to the Washington side and the RV Park, then returns to St. Helens city docks.
The fleet is out about two hours. Ships remain overnight at St. Helens city docks and leave Sunday for the trip up Multnomah Channel.
Parade organizers list the following outdoor viewing locations in Columbia County for the Christmas Ships parade:
- Columbia Courthouse - above the St. Helens City Docks
- Columbia View Park - south of courthouse parking lot
- Sand Island - Access by boat only
- Caples House Museum, 1925 First St, Columbia City
- Pixie Park, Columbia City
Marks said the ships parade at Scappoose can be viewed from various vantage points along the Columbia River, such as Dyke Road or along Highway 30.
“There are vantage points along the highway, so people can stay in their cars and watch safely,” Marks said. “We encourage people to view the route maps on our website and to please stay clear of private property.”
Schedules are subject to change due to boating safety, weather or other reasons beyond control of Christmas Ships, Inc.
For more information visit www.christmasships.org.
