The next Columbia County Household Hazardous Waste Collection will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Columbia County Transfer Station, 1601 Railroad Avenue in St. Helens.
What you need to know before going to the event
Organizers ask that participants be patient, unloading may take a few extra minutes. Bring products in original containers. Items must be in containers of five gallons or less and should be secured safely during transport.
Place the household hazardous waste in the truck bed or trunk or hatchback of your car, not in the passenger compartment.
As you drive into the location, remain in your vehicle. Trained household hazardous waste technicians will unload materials from the vehicles.
Here are examples of acceptable items:
- Fireworks and flares
- Gas / diesel / fuels / antifreeze / motor oil
- Lawn and garden chemicals
- Herbicides and pesticides
- Pool and spa chemicals
- Light ballasts—please remove from light fixture
- Fluorescent tubes
- Art and hobby chemicals
- Solvents and thinners
- Items containing mercury
- Propane cylinders
- Compressed gas cylinders
- Batteries - car, rechargeable, button, alkaline batteries
- Cleaners and detergents
- Poisons
- Paint
- Used motor oil
- Cooking oil
- Medical sharps
- Automotive batteries
- Antifreeze
- Ammunition
Unwanted paint, used motor oil and used cooking oil can be brought to the event as well as any time during the Transfer Station’s open hours for no fee. Medical sharps are accepted during open hours for no cost at the Scale House. Sharps must arrive in a sealed, self-closing, puncture-proof OSHA approved container. Free sharps containers are available at the scale house at the transfer station.
Although automotive batteries, antifreeze and fluorescent tubes will be collected at no cost during this collection event, a fee is charged when brought to the Transfer Station at other times.
The Columbia County Sheriff accepts expired or unwanted medication at 901 Port Ave., St. Helens. The office is open seven days a week, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Place items in the MedReturn collection box.
Columbia County will host two more household hazardous waste events in 2021, the next events are Oct. 2 in Clatskanie and Oct. 23 at the transfer station in St Helens. Please check the Columbia County website for further updates www.columbiacountyor.gov/departments/SolidWaste/household-hazardous-waste-1.
For more information, email Kathy Boutin-Pasterz at Kathleen.Boutin-Pasterz@columbiacountyor.gov or call her at 503-397-7259.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.