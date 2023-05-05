Clatskanie Middle/High School’s softball team is in sizzling form right now, propelling themselves to the top spot in the 2A/1A-SD1 Special District 1 off the back of a six-game win streak.
As of press time, the Tigers have a 10-2 record within their league and a 13-6 record overall. Throughout their winning streak, Clatskanie has bested Vernonia and Knappa and won doubleheaders against St. Paul and Portland Christian.
Their largest margin of victory was a 21-1 victory against Vernonia on April 25. The highest-scoring game was a blowout slugfest against Portland Christian, where they won 27-11. In our last article, we said that offense might be the focus for Clatskanie, and they have answered the call in a big way. During the six-game streak, they’ve outscored their opponents 106-19.
Their defense has been resplendent. Outside of allowing 11 runs to Portland Christian in their blowout victory, the Tigers held their opponents to under six runs during the streak, including two shutouts.
The recent success has also seen the Tigers climb the OSAA rankings. Clatskanie currently sits ninth in the OSAA’s standings of the 52 teams in the 2A/1A classification. Willamina is still ranked higher overall on OSAA, despite Clatskanie surpassing them in the league standings.
The end of the season is fast approaching, with only four more games on the schedule. Results of Clatskanie’s game against the third-place team in their league Nestucca on May 4 were pending at the time of press. Next, they play Knappa at home on May 8, Gaston away on May 10, and finally, Faith Bible / Life Christian at home on May 11.
They beat each of their four final opponents earlier in the season, so they will have the confidence of knowing they can beat them going into the games. The previous games against Gaston and Nestucca were decided by one run, so there’s potential for sparks to fly in those games as the season’s end draws near.
All indicators point toward a playoff berth to compete at the State Championships for the Tigers, but they will need to keep their focus over these final games.
Follow Clatskanie softball at osaa.org
