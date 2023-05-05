Clatskanie Softball

The Tigers have been batting well during their winning run outscoring their opponents 106-19 in six games

 Courtesy photo from Amy Mustola

Clatskanie Middle/High School’s softball team is in sizzling form right now, propelling themselves to the top spot in the 2A/1A-SD1 Special District 1 off the back of a six-game win streak.

As of press time, the Tigers have a 10-2 record within their league and a 13-6 record overall. Throughout their winning streak, Clatskanie has bested Vernonia and Knappa and won doubleheaders against St. Paul and Portland Christian.

