- Clatskanie School District Routes 4,5,6,7,8,14 on snow routes all day.
- Due to inclement weather, Rainier Oregon School District will be on a two-hour delay, Monday, January 13. School will begin at 10 a.m.
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Articles
- Police Chase: Stolen auto suspect
- New Details: Stolen auto suspect chase
- Wanted: Rainier Police seeking theft suspect
- Police Blotter: Pair of socks turned over to police
- Serving With Pride: Hosley joins city council
- Weather: Snow possible in Columbia County
- Caring Community: Food Drive for HOPE
- Update / Emergency water shut-off: Broken water main plug in Rainier
- Update / Caring Community: Ralph Painter Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser
- At the Library: Computer upgrade
Articles
- Police Chase: Stolen auto suspect
- New Details: Stolen auto suspect chase
- Wanted: Rainier Police seeking theft suspect
- Police Blotter: Pair of socks turned over to police
- Serving With Pride: Hosley joins city council
- Weather: Snow possible in Columbia County
- Caring Community: Food Drive for HOPE
- Update / Emergency water shut-off: Broken water main plug in Rainier
- Update / Caring Community: Ralph Painter Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser
- At the Library: Computer upgrade
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.