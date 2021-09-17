Those enjoying the Clatskanie Pool will have to wait until next summer for a dip in the water. The popular pool ends its summer season Friday, Sept. 17.
A $600,000 renovation project at the pool, located at 346 NE 5th Street that began in February was completed by the middle of the summer, allowing the pool to reopen in mid July for the season.
Built in 1958, the Clatskanie Pool is 90-feet long, 60-feet wide, and holds approximately 135,000 gallons of water, but over the years it has aged and significant repairs were needed.
The renovations include resurfacing the deck, resurfacing and repainting the pool, replacing of the old tile gutter system with a stainless steel gutter system. The wading pool has been replaced with a splash pad and multiple pool piping issues including failures, potential failures and existing leaks were addressed.
The cost of renovations are funded through the city’s Scout Lake Funds, a special timber revenue collection set aside by the City of Clatskanie.
Clatskanie Parks and Recreation District Administrator Cyndi Warren said overall she has received positive comments about the pool improvements and the district was able to overcome the challenge of finding adequate lifeguards for the safe operations of the pool.
“We were able to get a few additional guards trained and hired and the swim lesson sessions we were able to offer this summer were very well attended,” Warren said. “The challenges we had were related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new construction issues.”
Warren said as the pool closes for the season it will be prepped for winter and any updates or projects in the building will be worked on during the winter and spring months.
“June 2022 will be our planned opening and the exact date usually coincides with the end of the school year,” Warren said. “As for adequate lifeguards, we will start the hiring process in February, as we have always done. The district also hopes to be able to have our own lifeguard instructor to be able to train incoming lifeguards and not have to contract the training out of district.”
The Clatskanie Pool draws thousands each summer for community and family swims, swimming lessons, aerobics, senior exercising, synchronized swim team performances and other programs. The pool also offers full and part time employment opportunities and training for student lifeguards.
Following a limited summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pool closed in September 2020. It underwent the renovations this year, reopening in July.
“Moving forward, the district is just hopeful to be able to operate a full summer of lessons, four to five sessions, as we have done in the past,” Warren said. “It is not currently in the budget, but replacing the slide would be one element that the district will work towards.”
Warren acknowledged that the pool staff has stepped up to meet the challenges.
“The last few years have been challenging with COVID, the pool renovation and staffing difficulties, but our pool managers Charity and Becki, as well as our loyal and dedicated lifeguard staff, have done an amazing job of 'rolling with the punches' and keeping the pool operating as best as the circumstances at the time allowed for our community,” Warren said.
