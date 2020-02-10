Ecola State Park, along the North Coast of Oregon, is closed until further notice due to a damaged section of the park’s sole entrance road.
The affected section, an old repair made from compacted gravel, was damaged again over the weekend by the sliding hillside beneath the road. Efforts to shore up the section failed, and the gravel surface became uneven and unsafe.
Park manager Ben Cox said the length of the closure is unknown at this time.
“We’re still evaluating the extent of the road damage and forming a plan for repairs,” Cox said. “The land may continue to slide too, so we’re being cautious.”
Park rangers safely escorted all visitors out of the park Sunday afternoon. The sliding hillside also disconnected the park’s main water line, which shut off running water in the park.
Ecola State Park stretches approximately nine miles along the North Oregon Coast between Cannon Beach and Seaside.
Visitors to the north coast are encouraged to explore other nearby state parks, including Oswald West State Park, Arcadia Beach State Recreation Site and Hug Point State Recreation Site.
Learn more about Ecola State Park at the Oregon State Parks website, oregonstateparks.org.
