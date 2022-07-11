A fisherman who fell 40-feet from a cliff along the central Oregon coast is recovering after being rescued by the Coast Guard.
The rescue took place Saturday, July 9, at Otter Rock, south of Depoe Bay.
The victim suffered a compound fracture to one of his legs and was hoisted out of the area by a Coast Guard helicopter crew and taken to Newport Hospital.
In late April, the Coast Guard successfully rescued two people from an ocean cliff at Manzanita and earlier, two teens were rescued after being swept out to sea at Depoe Bay.
Depoe Bay Fire Chief Bryan Daniels cautions everyone visiting the Oregon Coast to be aware of the dangers.
“There are several signs that say stay away from the cliff’s edge," Daniels said in a video release following the Saturday rescue.
Depoe Bay Fire, Newport Fire, North Lincoln Fire, Toledo Fire, Pacific West Ambulance, and the United States Coast Guard teamed up with Willamette Valley Communications Center 911 to conduct the July 9 rescue operation.
