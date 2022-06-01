A California man has died after authorities said he fell 300 feet while hiking along a south Oregon Coast trail.
The incident underscores the danger along Oregon's scenic but rugged ocean hiking trails.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 transfer from the Brookings Police Department Sunday, May 29, reporting that a subject had fallen off a cliff at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint about twenty miles south of Gold Beach.
Sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue team members responded to the location along with the Oregon State Police, Cal Ore Life Flight Ambulance, Brookings Fire and Cape Ferrelo Fire.
One EMT with the Brookings Fire who was also a SAR member had made his way down to the victim and relayed that the person was deceased.
Sheriff’s deputies and an OSP trooper arrived and spoke to several people including witnesses. Deputies learned that 56-year-old Nam Ing of Penngrove California was hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell approximately 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below.
Curry County Sheriff’s Dispatch while documenting and coordinating responding resources, contacted the US Coast Guard and Reach Air but due to the location, they were unable to assist.
The Curry County Sheriff’s SAR team set up a rope system and lowered one rescue rappeler down to the victim. The SAR team along with fire volunteers, raised the rescuer and Ing back to the top where Ing had fallen from. The Coast Guard had responded with a helicopter and stood by in the area for safety reasons until they were no longer needed.
The OSP trooper coordinated with the Sanoma County Sheriff’s Office to contact the family of Ing. The trooper also contacted the Curry County District Attorney who authorized the release of Ing to Redwood Memorial. The next of kin have been notified.
"This is such a tragedy and from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the Curry County Sheriff's Office said in a release. "We also want to remind everyone that even though the area of Natural Bridges is so beautiful to visit, it is also very dangerous. We seem to be called to that area often for rescues and recoveries."
