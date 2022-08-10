Removing abandoned and derelict vessels from Oregon’s waterways will be a focus in coming months, according to state officials, who addressed the issue during the Aug. 9 meeting of the State Land Board.
Abandoned vessels along the Columbia River present a myriad of safety concerns including water, navigational, and environmental hazards, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shaun McQuiddy.
McQuiddy said that vessel-abandonment cases have tested officer capabilities on a state level.
“These abandoned and derelict vessels have increasingly robbed our resources and time, statewide,” he said in previously published interview with The Chief.
McQuiddy also said that the majority of abandoned and derelict boats are located in South Columbia County waterways from the Multnomah County line on the Columbia River down to Goble and the Multnomah channel.
The penalties for vessel abandonment range from $440 on the low end to thousands of dollars on the high end. If the vessel becomes submerged, it becomes an even greater expenditure to remove the vessel that, for one boat owner, came out to a total of $55,000.
The most common types of offenders of abandoned vessels range from people living on their boat, to scrappers and owners of “fixer uppers,” he said.
In June, the State Land Board directed the Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40 million in general funds during the state budget process to address the hundreds of commercial and recreational vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
Abandoned and derelict vessels are a serious threat to waterway health and safety and they create both environmental and navigational hazards, according to DSL Director Vicki Walker.
For years, DSL has been working with state, federal, and local partners to clean up and remove vessels, Walker said. Collaborative efforts have resulted in removing hazardous vessels from waterways, said Walker, but lack of a statewide abandoned and derelict vessel program with dedicated funding has meant ongoing impact to the Common School Fund. Since 2017, the Common School Fund has expended $12.9 million removing commercial and recreational vessels from public waterways.
“Oregon’s schoolkids foot the bill for cleaning up abandoned and derelict vessels,” Walker said. “Every dollar spent cleaning up these messes is a dollar out of the classroom.”
During the State Land Board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9, DSL officials outlined how the $40 million in general funds would be used, with emphasis on removing the 19 known commercial vessels of concern statewide, as well as hundreds of recreational vessels. Read the removal plan memo.
DSL is currently working with federal, state, and local partners to remove four commercial vessels from waterways. Emergency removal of the Tourist No. 2, a former river ferry built in the 1920s, is underway in Astoria. Pollutants have been removed from the vessel, according to Walker, but the vessel’s poor condition, proximity to a fuel dock and the navigational channel, and the continued impact of tides on the vessel’s structural integrity present an imminent threat to public health and safety.
“Not taking action to remove this hazard from the water is not an option,” Walker said. “But Oregon’s schoolchildren are paying yet again to clean up a mess created by an irresponsible vessel owner. The Department will take every action to recoup the more than $1 million this cleanup will cost.”
Collaborative work is also continuing to remove the Sakarissa, Alert, and Tiffany, three vessels the Land Board in June directed the Department to address. The goal is to have all three vessels removed from the Columbia River by the end of 2022.
Walker emphasized the importance of collaboration to successfully remove these and other vessels – and the importance of engaging widely to refine the resources requested for the upcoming 2023-25 biennium.
“This is complex work, and the importance of ongoing collaboration to identify problems, priorities, and solutions cannot be understated,” she said. “DSL is committed to working with legislators, state and federal agencies, local governments, ports, and other partners to develop long-term comprehensive solutions for addressing abandoned and derelict vessels.”
Other State Land Board news
The State Land Board on Tuesday also appointed Dr. Karina Nielsen to the Oregon Ocean Science Trust; approved transferring management of about 5,000 acres of school forestlands from the Oregon Department of Forestry to DSL.
Approved a quitclaim deed exchange to clarify land ownership along the Willamette River in Benton County.
Approved a permanent easement for the replacement of the Youngs River Road Bridge in Clatsop County
Additional information about these agenda items is available in the meeting packet. Meeting video is available on DSL’s YouTube Channel.
