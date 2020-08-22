The first mural in the Clatskanie mural project is wrapping up, and more murals are set to come soon, according to mural leader Jeremy Furnish.
Furnish began the mural project on April 1 of this year, when he posted a Call to Artists on the Clatskanie Bloom Art Gallery Facebook group, the gallery of which Furnish is a board member.
He told The Chief earlier this year that the project began, simply, “because it had to be done.”
Furnish said the project would visually improve the community of Clatskanie and would benefit the engagement, education and involvement of the entire community.
The winner of the design, Mark Kenny, was announced late June of this year. Kenny is a Seaside resident, and his design, “Homeward Bound” was the winning design for the Hazen Hardware Building, the first building in Clatskanie to be painted.
“Homeward Bound” features a group of Chinook salmon swimming upstream to spawn. According to Kenny, the mural represents community and the purpose of continuing on one’s offspring.
Furnish is now reflecting on the accomplished mural and deciding what other buildings in Clatskanie to include in the mural project.
“It’s really fun. It’s nice to see creative people in our community participating and taking ownership. And it’s been a great experience so far,” Furnish said.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a mostly positive effect on the project, Furnish said, because it enabled the members of the Clatskanie Bloom Gallery to continue to work together in an outdoor setting.
If there’s anything Furnish will change moving forward, it might be to simplify the process of picking an artist, he said. For the Hazen Hardware building mural, Furnish said he used a very diplomatic process: creating a Call to Artists page and opening it up to any student, emerging or professional artist in Columbia, Clatsop, Cowlitz, Pacific or Wahkiakum counties, and then establishing a committee of seven community members to choose the best artist.
The plan will probably be simpler moving forward.
“I think it was really appropriate for this particular wall because it was such a beacon from the highway,” Furnish said. “It’s such a high-profile spot, so it needed to be a very diplomatic process. And so for this wall that worked real well. Carrying on, we’ll probably explore other ways to do it because there was a lot of work that goes into creating that diplomatic process.”
The process for choosing another artist for future murals might look more like relying on artists Furnish already knows, or ones that are already associated with the Clatskanie Artists Network, or the Clatskanie Bloom Gallery.
The grant conditions stipulate that the current mural will be finished by the end of September. The first mural project was made possible through a $2,000 matching grant through the Columbia County Cultural Coalition, according to Furnish. The match was made possible through both in-kind donations, volunteer hours and donations from members of the community, Furnish said.
For future spots, Furnish said he has about three or four spaces picked out for murals. He said he has already received approval to paint the wall by Radio Shack. Furnish said he has heard an interest from Mayor Bob Bracjich in completing a mural at the skate park.
Other sites are also in the works, for which Furnish said he has not yet received approval. Some business owners and other individuals have also approached Furnish, asking to have specific sites painted, Furnish said.
“So something’s going to happen. I don’t know what’s next, but it’s going to happen, and we’ll probably start again on it next year,” Furnish said.
As far as funding future mural projects goes, Furnish said he is open to exploring the possibility of using grants. However, Furnish said it is also likely any grant would require a diplomatic process like the one used for the first mural.
So far, the community response for the first mural has been overwhelmingly positive, Furnish said.
“I’d say 99%,” Furnish said. “The community seems to really embrace it.”
Clatskanie Mayor Bob Bracjich is one of those people who feels positively about the mural.
“I love it! Clatskanie is such a pretty place, but we needed a little art. The fish are looking good. They are a big part of our past, and our culture; great pastime fishing and the very best eats,” Bracjich said. “My father and grandfather were Columbia River commercial fishermen, so it really hits home.”
In addition to murals, Furnish said he would like to bring some kind of sculpture to the community of Clatskanie as well.
