The Clatskanie Library District (CLD) administrators said they are making great strides with their innovative programs, which should capture the imagination and are designed for children and adults alike.
“To enrich lives and communities through universal access to knowledge, lifelong learning and literacy,” The mission statement of the Clatskanie library states. “And within those walls, there is something for everybody, is addition to reading great books, whether they be classics or the newest arrivals, there are many other activities one can engage in.”
Digital reading platforms are increasingly popular, and to that end, the library has introduced the Libby app, which is the easiest way to get started with digital books, audiobooks and magazines from the library. You will need your current library card to sign in. You can access the app by visiting libbyapp.com in your browser, such as Firefox, Chrome, Safari or Edge.
Library administrators also have designed a variety of interesting programs for youth and adults. One popular offering is the Passport Program. And the CDL is a participating Passport Program Library. With a CLD card, allows users to obtain a library card at any participating library across the state. Obtaining a CLD card is simple. Just display a current Oregon driver license and your regular library card. With the passport program, you can check out up to five items for 21 days, place three holds on books, and utilize other library offerings.
One CDL program that has garnered much interest is the Spice Society. The program, designed for those 15 and up, introduces patrons to exotic spices from around the world.
“We had more than 130 people pick up the packets,” CDL Librarian Maryanne Hirning said. “Every week we introduce them to different spices. They have made fantastic recipes, many of which are available on Facebook.”
Tea Time is another popular adult event the library has sponsored. Each participant is given a packet, which includes the history of tea and several samples of unusual teas.
And of course, for the kids, there are always LEGOS! The building blocks are more popular than ever, according to Hirning. Invented in 1931 in a Danish workshop, the versatile blocks continue to attract a huge following. For example, in 2012, 45.7 billion LEGO blocks were made. Youth library patrons are always building something that is awe inspiring and such a good time, according to Hirning. And every Friday, from 3-5 at the library is free LEGO play.
Another collaborative and project-based activity is Letting Off STEAM designed for ages 8 and up. The SLIME event allows children to executed a SLIME, which they make. SLIME is just that - a gooey mess where fun ensues.
Other events designed at the CLD to make summer more fun for youth include Storytime, Music and Movement, and Explorytime, which is where stories, rhymes and processing art are implemented. Process art is when the children are given different materials and encouraged to use their imagination to create a piece of art.
Hirning said the CLD’s Summer Reading program is also always a popular program.
“And we are expanding it,” said Hirning.” It is going to be fun and we will be giving away prizes. Whatever your age, come and check out all our library has to offer. We have something for everyone and if we do not, come by and talk to me and maybe we can include it.”
For more information about the Clatskanie Library District, call 503-728-3732.
