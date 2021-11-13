Plants in landscape containers have particular issues in winter. If cold temperatures last for several days, roots in containers may be killed.
It takes really cold weather, normally around 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit or less, to see this happen. Gardeners are surprised that plants that should be able to tolerate those temperatures, based on “zone” ratings, are often affected. However, the zone hardiness ratings assume that the plant is in the ground and the roots are protected by a mass of soil.
Roots of a given plant are generally not as hardy the trunk, branches, and leaves (if evergreen) of the same plant. When you put the roots into a more exposed situation in a pot, the plant may not survive temperatures that wouldn’t have killed the same plant with its roots in the ground.
Think ahead to where you temporarily move container plants if really cold weather shows up. Some gardeners put them into unheated but enclosed garages. That is generally sufficient to keep them from damage. If you had a large sawdust or mulch pile, the pots could be sunk deep into the pile and the insulation provided by the mulch would shelter the roots.
Plants can also be grouped close together with a blanket, row cover, or other insulating material thrown over them for a short time. This is standard practice in nurseries where you see large acres of containers covered in heavy “frost blankets,” which are basically very thick row covers.
Finally, you can hope for snow before temperatures drop. Snow is excellent insulation if it is deep enough around the container.
If you have Zone 8-9 plants and we get a Zone 5 winter, plan on replacing some of your less hardy plant material, even those planted in the ground.
Winter planning: Roses
I have been following Rich Baer’s fine columns in the Portland Rose Society monthly newsletter. Rich is a great observer of plants and a student of rose biology and genetics. He points out most modern roses were bred to have repeat blooms. To get that response, breeders have used species, which do not have a strong “photoperiod” response to the shorter days of fall. As a result, leaves do not drop consistently, and these newer roses can enter winter with fairly full leaf canopies. What does this mean for hardiness, dis-ease, and other issues? Should you pull the leaves off?
If I have not misread Rich, I believe he has concluded the following:
• The muting of a standard fall dormancy response (e.g. leaf drop due to changing day length) may affect hardiness of some of these rose varieties but there is not a consistent correlation.
• The best reason to remove leaves is to reduce the disease potential for next year and the leaves should be clipped rather than pulled to reduce wounds on the stem/bud area. If the leaves freeze like they do in some years, you don’t need to remove them.
You can still high prune your roses this month and finish pruning next February.
The benefits of brush piles (and rotting logs)
Nature is neither tidy nor simple. The cycle of growth and decomposition requires a myriad of actors. Microorganisms, fungi, insects, mammals, and many intermediate species play parts in the cycle. Columbia County is part of a temperate rain forest and has one of the most diverse flora and fauna in all of North America.
Science is beginning to more fully understand the benefits of rotting logs and piles of brush to forest health. First, the piles return nutrients to the forest as they rot. More importantly, they provide shelter for important amphibians and mammals.
It is now well known that forest dwelling voles (field mice) and deer mice help to spread the fungal spores that are important for mushroom spread. They find shelter in the piles. Many species of salamanders rely on logs and piles for winter cover. Larger piles may actually provide nesting sites and/or cover for some birds.
Planning for an OSU Master Gardener class next spring
We are actively planning for an in-person OSU Master Gardener class starting next February. The class would most likely be held in St. Helens on Monday, during the day, for about ten weeks. If you think you might be interested, let us know. Call Sonia Reagan or myself, Chip Bubl, at 503-397-3462. Your statement of interest doesn’t commit you to anything but will give us some idea if people are ready to return to in person classes. If COVID mutates again, it might have to be a digital only class.
Important notes
- The OSU Extension Office is fully reopened. Masks are still required inside.
- Donate produce and/or cash to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.
- The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/. Click on publications and start exploring.
Contact Information
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.