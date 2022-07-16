After a terrible cold, wet spring, we are now having some very nice weather, not too cool and not too hot. Just right. Tomatoes and peppers are setting fruit, lettuce isn’t getting bitter from the few hot days, garlic is ready for harvest, and onions are looking good.
It is worth noting that we have largely worked our way through the soil moisture that the wet spring provided. Since we rarely get much rain in July and August, attention to watering is important. Crops like onions require very uniform watering and need up to nine inches per month. That is a lot. But if onions dry out significantly after they start bulbing, the bulbs stop getting bigger and rarely start again.
Most other vegetable crops have similar requirements. Even soil moisture produces the best vegetables. Mulches and attention to watering pays big dividends. If you have moved here from the east coast or the Midwest where there is a lot of summer rain, our lack of summer rain may come as a surprise.
Moles, of course, make keeping even moisture around vegetable roots challenging. Trapping is the best solution but it isn’t easy.
Despite the fact the summer weather is really less than a month old, it is time to start planning for fall vegetables. You hear talk about “winter gardening” but the key to eating well from the garden in October and November is to plant the winter hardy crops by early Au-gust. Crops you might consider are kale, arugula, lettuce, turnips, radishes (succession planted), turnips, carrots, possibly rutabagas, bush beans (soon), leeks (soon), beets, chard, or spinach. Their growth will slow compared to summer as days get shorter and weather is cooler.
All will withstand a frost. To get the best from vegetables that are more frost-marginal like lettuce, think about having mini-hoop houses with clear plastic covering over the beds as fall temperatures start to drop.
Potato topics
Protect your tubers from “greening” by keeping mulch or soil cover over potatoes growing near the surface.
When potatoes start to die down, withhold water and fertilizer, especially if you want them for long-term storage. It will, at least marginally, help them to stay dormant in storage for a long period of time.
There is no perfect storage plan for potatoes. We don’t have cold enough fall weather to convince potatoes that winter is really here, so they have a tendency to sprout. Periodic removal of the sprouts will help. The best storage practices are debated amongst gardeners but most use dry sawdust, dry sand, or nothing in light proof containers.
If you grow a number of varieties, keep track of when they are planted and then harvested and how they do in storage compared to others with the same growth history. There are genetic differences in storage capacity. Finally, don’t store potatoes with apples nearby unless there is a lot of air space between them. Apples give off ethylene which encourages sprouting in potatoes. A big garage will help dilute it.
Master Gardener™ class signups being taken for 2022-23 class in St. Helens
The OSU Extension office in Columbia County will be offering the Master Gardener™ training starting this fall at the OSU Extensikon office in St. Helens. This year, we are trying a new schedule that allows people that work to attend. The classes will be held on alternate Saturdays from 9 a.m. - noon starting on September 10 through Thanksgiving. Then there will be a winter break.
The classes will start again in early February and go through the end of April. Cost of the program is $100 which includes a large resource book. Some scholarships are available. OSU Master Gardeners™ are responsible for providing volunteer gardening education to the community as partial payback for the training. If you might be interested in the program, call the Extension office at 503-397-3462 for more details.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting kiwis? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/. Click on publications and start exploring.
Important notes
The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Donate produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals pro-grams. It is greatly appreciated.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
