One slug may mean 800 more: A single slug may lay as many as 800 eggs in their two to three years of life. The two slugs that do garden damage are not native but then, I guess most of our vegetables aren’t either. Anyway, control starts now.
Slugs are actively breeding. Baits with iron compounds are considered safer for birds and pets and work reasonably well. The metaldehyde baits are quite pet toxic (mostly a dog issue since some dogs will eat almost anything) but if you don’t have pets, they are very effective. You can also chop slugs if you lay down boards or other cover for them at night and remove the boards (revealing the slugs) in the morning, with your hoe handy. This can be quite an efficient control tactic if practiced regularly and the “boards of death” are spread around your vegetable garden.
We are about two weeks from the average date (March 28) of our last kill-ing (28¡) frost: This is the time to plant beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, chard, kohlrabi, parsnips, early potatoes, and turnips. However, rain is likely to persist for several weeks. So, this planting advice is fine for raised beds, but it isn’t the right time to till soil. Digging soppy wet soil is no fun for you and not good for the soil. If you can cover parts of your garden with clear plastic, it will warm the soil and keep it drier. It might be enough to allow you to prepare soil in those covered areas earlier.
By the way, did you know parsnip seeds can take 28 days or more to germinate? The warmer the soil, the happier they are. All vegetable seeds respond well to warmed soils. We still have some row covers left that help keep the seedlings warmer after emergence. Call us for information at 503-397-3462. At the end of the month, you could plant early tomato transplants. Or you could buy your tomatoes at the Spring Fair (see above).
Why don’t apricots do well here? Apricots are early bloomers. Nearly seven out of ten years, frost kills the blooms. When that doesn’t happen, you get the ultimate prize, a delicious tree-ripened apricot. But there is another reason to pass on apricots here. They are very susceptible to bacterial canker which, once it infects the tree will kill the tree. It is almost impossible to prevent or to effectively treat. Best location for an apricot would be in full sun with excellent air circulation. That combined with lots of luck could give you apricots every three years or so.
Events
Local bee group meetings
From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Chief Concomly Park in Scappoose under the gazebo, Carolyn Breece from OSU Honeybee Diseases Lab will present a workshop. It is free but preregister is required. Register at columbiacountyoregonbeekeepers@gmail.com.
Saturday, April 2, the Bee Group will host a full-day Bee Class from 9 a.m. to noon indoors and in the afternoon with beehives at the Extension office in St. Helens, 505 N. Columbia River Highway. Cost is $50 which will also give you a year membership in the group. Use the same email above to get more information and to register.
On Thursday April 7 at 6 p.m. there will be a free Zoom event with Paul Stromberg, President of Portland Metro Beekeepers. He will talk on queen rearing for backyard beekeepers and as a sideline commercial beekeepers. To get the Zoom link, email columbiacountyoregonbeekeepers@gmail.com
Foraging wild foods presentation
This program by Chip Bubl, OSU/Columbia County Extension Agent, will be on March 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Scappoose Library. It will also be streamed on Zoom. For information on the Zoom link email staff@scapooselibrary.org.
Scappoose Bay Watershed Council Native Plant Sale April 9
Join the Watershed Council at their Spring Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the SBWC nursery, located behind Scappoose High School. Look for signs Ð go east on SE High School Way and turn into the parking lot between the high school and the school ball field areas. This is their semi-annual event to get you ready for spring and summer planting. They have lots of new plants at great prices Ð all native to our area. Staff and volunteers are available to help choose plants suggest gardening ideas and provide information on establishing and maintaining native vegetation. For more information see https://www.scappoosebay-wc.org/native-plant-nursery.
The Chronicle Home and Garden Show: The Columbia County Home and Garden show returns after two years. It will at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens April 23 and 24. See more information at thechronicleonline.com and watch for more details soon.
The Columbia County Master Gardenersª Spring Fair will also return after two years. It will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30. There will be 3,000 tomato plants, peppers, and garden related items by other vendors. It will be at the Columbia County Fairgrounds since St. Helens High School is undergoing major renovations.
Important notes
The OSU Extension Office is now fully open.
Donate produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu. Click on publications and start exploring.
Contact information
Oregon State University Extension Service Ð Columbia County, 505 N. Columbia River Highway, St. Helens, OR 97051, 503-397-3462.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.