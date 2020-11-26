Slugs
They persist in being amorous, which only means more slugs next year. Fall slug control can significantly lower the numbers you have to deal with next spring.
Conifer needle drop
We got quite a few calls this year on what appeared to gardeners as excessive needle drop. Pines were commonly noted but so were redwoods, sequoia, western red cedar, Leyland cypress, and Douglas fir. From some visits and a number of phone calls, I don’t think most of the plants were at risk. Evergreens tend to lose their interior needles three or more years after they first came out. If a tree grew a lot of foliage three to five years ago, they will lose those needles 3-5 years later.
There was an odd situation with Douglas fir this year. Last year’s growth turned yellow and died but this year’s growth was fine. This isn’t normal. We saw it on some of our large Douglas fir and several Columbia County residents called about it. Some research indicated that it was probably “yellow-green mottle.” It might be genetic though the reason it is seen some years and not others isn’t clear. In any case, it doesn’t seem to affect the trees in any significant way.
Western red cedars did continue to die. This is serious. It is thought to be due to soil water deficits that have persisted in this region for a number of years in succession. There is no cure. These trees start to brown at the top and then brown down the tree as the roots supporting the tree die. Cedar flagging (scattered patches of dying foliage) is routine and not a symptom of the western red cedar die-
off.
Finally, our wet spring did increase a fungal disease for Deodora cedar. Small branches were affected but this isn’t a life threatening disease for the tree. They just look a little worse for wear.
Mushrooms in lawns and children and pets
This has been an abundant mushroom year so far. Lawn mushrooms are there for one of two reason: first, there may be some dead organic matter (an old tree stump, wood from construction, etc.) buried in the soil. The fungal spores grow mycelium that feed on at organic residue. A second fungal way of life is to hook up with a living tree as a partner. The “mycorrhizal” fungi mycelium attach to tree roots. The tree gives it carbohydrates and the fungus gives the tree phosphorus and better access to soil moisture. It is a symbiotic relationship, i.e. both partners benefit.
Anyway, when well fed and the weather is just right, the big mass of mycelium produces mushrooms that emerge and release spores. It is important to remember that the mushroom is to the fungus like the apple is to the tree. You can’t eliminate the mycelium and the mushrooms. Besides, the fungi are generally good for the trees, surrounding vegetation, and lawn.
It is possible to get poisonous mushrooms in your lawn. If children and/or pets might be tempted to eat them, you should consider tight mowing, if that is possible, to decimate the mushrooms. The pieces will decay fast. But more mushrooms can pop back up the next day, so it will require some attention until the fall flush stops.
Cool compost
There is a lot of chatter about hot compost piles. Gardeners sometimes feel that if they can’t get their compost steaming, they must be failures. No way.
Composting is simply the process of turning organic materials into humus. The finer the materials are chopped, the more the pile is turned, and/or the more nitrogen materials are added to the pile, the faster and hotter it will compost. Does that mean if you don’t turn the pile, it will just sit there? Not really. The pile will be cooler but there will be decomposition. It will take longer to turn in to nice, rich humus, but gardeners are patient (aren’t they?).
Around here, rain slows compost piles the most. If you cover the pile with clear or black plastic, the pile doesn’t fill with water. That keeps the decomposing organisms happy and productive. Periodically, check to see if the pile is too dry. If so, let rain moisten it for a few days. And, as noted above, the more you can chop the material, the speedier the compost. Same with a nitrogen source. Grass clippings, vegetables, and manures (horse, cattle, sheep, goat, chicken, llama, or rabbit) will also give compost organisms a boost. Happy rotting.
Winter weather
A La Nina oceanic temperature pattern seems strongly entrenched. This generally leads to warmer and wetter winters. There is a consensus that, if there is going to be snowfall, it is most likely to be in January and February.
Seasonal snowfall over the last thirteen decades: www.koin.com/weather/pacific-northwest-2020-2021-winter-forecast shows that total snowfall has dropped from about 9 inches per year in the 1940’s to average about 4 inches a year in the decade just finished. That said, with just the right mix of rain and an arctic air mass that collides over Portland, you could get the 24 inches plus of snow that we had in December 2008. That was a La Nina year as well. So nothing is sure. Stock up for the weather or the virus or both, but stock up.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) writ-ten/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia and click on newsletters.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu. Click on publications and start exploring.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Contact information for the Extension office
- Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
- 505 N. Columbia River Highway St. Helens, OR 97051
- 503-397-3462
- chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu
