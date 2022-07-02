As we jumped into serious summer, it’s a good idea to evaluate your garden for hot weather management.
The 2021 historic heat dome taught us a lot. Be prepared to help plants through hot and dry weather as the season progresses. This article by Nicole Sanchez, an OSU Extension Horticulturalist, is excellent introduction to prepare your garden for heat and drought. For more, read Heat wave in the garden: how to identify and prevent heat stress in plants by Ms. Sanchez.
Water your landscape strategically
Water early in the morning when temperatures are lower. Rather than a little moisture every day, water plants infrequently and deeply prior to and during drought. Saturate the area to a depth of 8 to 10 inches. For lawns, add one-half to three-fourths-of-an-inch of water per week, or let lawns go brown during the heat of the summer. Don’t forget to water large trees. A soaker hose wrapped around the tree’s root zone works well.
Mulch to conserve water
Mulches are like putting a lid on a pot that’s boiling and preventing it from evaporating quite as quickly. They’re not a substitute for irrigation, but they do help retain water in the soil. Place a 3- to 5-inch-thick layer of mulch on the soil. Large bark chips or arborist trimmings work best. As these mulch materials decompose, organic matter is added to the soil. For more information about mulching and gardening, see Mulching Woody Ornamentals with Organic Materials. https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/ec1629.
Put the right plant in the right place
Design your landscape so that your plants won’t compete with each other for shade and water. In other words, group plants with similar requirements for light and water together.
Prepare the soil adequately
Good quality soil helps retain moisture in times of drought. When you dig in, make sure you can break up the soil easily, a sign that water can penetrate into the soil with no trouble. When air and water can’t move through the soil easily, plants can experience problems with diseases and root growth. To build good quality soil, add organic matter such as composted yard trimmings, composted manure and leaves from deciduous trees.
Choose plants that don’t get thirsty in the summer
Some plants are so drought-tolerant that they only need winter rains to thrive and no irrigation at all during summer. Cold-tolerant varieties native to the Mediterranean region or native plants of the Pacific Northwest are good choices. For groundcovers, these include Point Reyes ceanothus, also known as Ceanothus gloriosus, and carpet broom, also known as Genista pilosa. As for shrubs, we recommend the varieties below, which are followed by their scientific names:
• Dwarf strawberry bush (Arbutus unedo ‘Compacta’)
• Wild lilac (Ceanothus ‘Victoria’)
• Rockrose (Cistus x hybridus)
• Sunrose (Helianthemum nummularium)
• Flowering currant Ribes sanguineum)
• Lavender, (Lavandula spp.)
An Extension information sheet by Neil Bell, retired OSU Extension horticulturist, includes many resources and a plant list. For more plant ideas, see the article Ten all-around great shrubs for water-wise gardens. If you can’t use these links, call or email me and I will send you the links to your email or smart phone.
Summer watering for landscape trees and shrubs
July, August, and often September are very dry months. Despite the constant drizzle in May and early June, the total rainfall for this water year is still below normal. In a few weeks, if you take a post-hole digger to the soil and you will find it very dry.
Trees coming from the nursery may take some time to start vigorously pushing new roots. Dry soil around the tree or shrub makes that process slower. The take-home message is that any newly planted tree or shrub cannot cope with such dry conditions without supplemental water. By early July, start watering young trees once a week until the rains start in the fall.
Those pesky earwigs
Earwigs tend to gradually increase in well-managed gardens. They must like the variety in a cultivated landscape. Earwigs are opportunists, feeding on mold, decaying vegetation, dying leaves or even healthy leaves and flowers. They also eat other insects like aphids. They actually have some value for the gardener.
Earwigs seek refuge in any tight dark place during the day and come out to feed at night. For that reason, they are often found in flowers such as dahlias. When they drop from the floral vase onto the table, they aren’t much appreciated.
An old earwig remedy is to leave tightly rolled up newspapers where earwigs are creating a problem. The earwigs crawl inside to hide from the sun. In the morning, you can gather up the newspaper “logs”, put them in a plastic bag, and freeze them. The logs can be reused. There are several chemicals registered on ornamentals to get rid of the earwigs, but you must be careful that your spraying doesn’t hurt bees visiting the flowers.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting kiwis? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu. Click on publications and start exploring.
Important notes
Donate produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Contact information
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.