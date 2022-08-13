Despite the 80-90 plus degree daytime temperatures, vegetable and berry gardens are doing well. Here are a few things to pay attention to:
Pruning and training raspberries and blackberries
Most cane berries have an unusual growth cycle. Canes produced this year will fruit next year. Boysen and Marion berries are almost done. Some varieties are still several weeks from first harvest. Once a row is done, you can remove all the canes that bore fruit this year and trellis the new ones for next year’s crop. They are easier to work now than they will be in a month or so as they seem to get more brittle. Raspberries are usually topped at about 6-7 feet and tied to the wire. Blackberry type canes are longer and generally wrapped around the trellis wire (see picture).
But here is the big exception: If you have ever-bearing (also called fall bearing) raspberries, they bloom and fruit first in August/September on the top of the new canes. Then next July, they fruit on the lower portion of those canes, after which the canes die. Prune the top portion of first year canes that bore fruit this year. Usually, that top section starts to die back after fruiting, so it is easy to see. After the lower portion of the canes fruit again next July, you remove those canes entirely.
Late blight on tomatoes
With the slow tomato start, it would be awfully cruel if late blight were to show up early. This disease, which affects both tomatoes and potatoes, is driven by extended cool and wet weather. It can destroy most of your tomato and potato plants over the course a few constantly moist, windless days. It is the disease that caused the famous Irish potato famine in the mid-1840s. I have seen it happen here. While long-term weather forecasts are often incorrect in our turbulent and complex weather landscape, they are slowly getting better. With that in mind, there are some forecasts for cooler, rainy weather as we move into the second half of August. So late blight could be an issue.
Few tomato varieties are completely resistant to late blight, though there are modest levels of resistance in some. What you can do is keep your vines open for good air circulation by some selective pruning that doesn’t reduce your tomato crop too much. In addition, spraying a copper fungicide before the rainy weather hits will slow the disease. Generally, in a four day misty period you will lose some treated varieties but others will come through and bear until October if the weather cooperates. Most copper sprays are considered organic and are readily available in garden centers and stores that have garden sections.
When to harvest corn
Corn is catching up fast in the warm weather. The best way to check corn maturity is to pinch a few kernels. If they squirt white, milky juice, they are prime for eating. Clear juice indicates it needs a few more days. No juice means it is getting a little starchy. It can still be good but not sweet corn perfection.
OSU Master Gardener™ signups being taken for 2022-23 class to be held in St. Helens
Assuming we get enough interest, the OSU Extension office in Columbia County will be offering a mostly in-person OSU Master Gardener™ training starting this fall at the OSU Extension office in St. Helens.
This year, we are trying a new schedule that allows people that work to attend. The classes will be held on alternate Saturdays from 9 a.m. - noon starting on Sept. 10 through Thanksgiving. Then there will be a winter break. The classes will start again in early February and go through the end of April. There will be classes on vegetable gardening, growing fruit, plant identification, understanding your soil, insects, diseases, plant propagation, composting, household pests, managing deer and other animals in your garden, plant and weed identification, and much more.
Cost of the program is $100, which includes a large resource book. Scholarships are available. OSU Master Gardeners™ are responsible for volunteering to work on gardening education projects for partial payback for the training.
If you think you might be interested in the program, call the Extension office at 503-397-3462 for more details or email Chip Bubl, OSU Extension Agent/Columbia County directly at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu.
- Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting kiwis? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu. Click on publications and start exploring.
- Newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Donate produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.
