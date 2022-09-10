Gardening Column

While this has been a slow but good tomato year (so far), there have been several concerns that have been different from previous years.

First, the wet weather created some hot spots of early blight that continued to affect tomato leaves long after the rains had stopped. I think the high humidity days had something to do with it. Second (and this might also be related to the early rains) I have never seen so many under-fertilized tomato plants. Their color is a rather anemic green rather than the deep color we would like to see.

