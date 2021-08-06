Clatskanie has taken a major financial step forward in the city's plans to build a new wastewater treatment plant.
Gov. Kate Brown signed HB 5006A on Friday, Aug. 6.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said the legislation gives the city $10 million to construct the new wastewater treatment plant and a new access road to the facility.
The new plant will be built right beside the existing plant at 100 NW 4th Street in Clatskanie.
In 2020, the City, through a grant from Business Oregon, received monies to conduct a facility master plan which determined the existing plant was too old to refurbish and that a new plant needed to be built.
Hinkelman said the overall cost to build the new wastewater treatment plant is $9.3 million based on that facility master plan and the access road is construction cost is estimated at $700,000.
Following the 2020 plan, the city began looking for ways to fund the new plant. As a result of the Oregon receiving federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, the state legislature was able to fund several projects throughout the state to include Clatskanie’s request for the $10 million.
"The city, back in July, also received a $720,000 Community Block Development Grant (CDBG) to conduct the engineering and design of the plant along with the environmental assessment," Hinkelman said.
Following the legislative action and Brown's signing of the funding bill, Clatskanie Mayor Bob Brajcich said he is thrilled that the city can now move forward with the much-needed plant project.
“It is a critical project for the city and its future as we look toward community growth and ensuring the treated water coming out of the plant is compliant with all current and future DEQ regulations which will keep the surrounding environment and the Clatskanie River as pristine as possible,” Brajcich said.
Brajcich said he and the Clatskanie City Council are "profoundly grateful" to state Rep. Brad Witt and especially, state Sen. Betsy Johnson for their support of the funding.
"If it were not for the efforts of Senator Johnson, this funding would never have happened," Brajcich said. "The City, and future generations of the citizens of Clatskanie who will benefit from this plant, owe Senator Johnson their thanks. Somehow, it seems, a simple ‘Thank You’ is not enough.”
Hinkelman said the City of Clatskanie also wants to thank North Coast Regional Solutions Coordinator Jennifer Purcell and Business Oregon Regional Director Melanie Olsen for their help and guidance with the initial phases of exploring funding for the plant and the community development block grant.
"The city will now move forward with the project pending release of all the funding criteria and once in hand, can generate a time table of design and construction," Hinkelman said.
It is a $10 million challenge for Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman and the city council.
Rainier's benefit
Rainier City Administrator W. Scott Jorgensen said the city has been actively seeking funding for a feasibility study to resolve the ongoing issues involving Fox Creek.
“A portion of Fox Creek currently runs underneath a combination of public and private property, between Highway 30 and C Street here in Rainier,” Jorgensen wrote in a letter of support that he submitted for the funding request. “The culverts on either side of this portion are of differing sizes, and this has caused a series of issues pertaining to flooding. Additionally, it has complicated the ability of fish to pass from the Columbia River upstream to the portion of Fox Creek beyond C Street.”
State Rep. Witt agreed on the importance of funding the feasibility study and advocated for the funding for Rainier.
HB 5006 passed out of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means June 24 on a unanimous, bipartisan 22-0 vote. It then passed out of the Oregon House of Representatives June 26 on a 55-0 vote and the Senate the same day on a 24-3 vote.
Witt said he was pleased that he was able to help the city with the funding request.
“This is a longstanding need that we were able to fulfill with assistance from the federal government,” Witt said.
Sen. Betsy Johnson also partnered with Witt for the Rainier funding.
“I’m glad that Representative Witt and I were able to work collaboratively to make sure we covered all corners of the district with ARPA money,” Johnson said.
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said he appreciates the efforts of the city’s legislative delegation to address the Fox Creek issue.
“Thanks to Representative Witt and Senator Johnson, the city will be able to start working on resolving some of these issues,” Cole said. “It’s long been a priority for the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and we look forward to getting started on this.”
"We believe this funding will be adequate to get the job done," Jorgersen said.
City of Rainier officials have scheduled a public meeting for Wednesday, Feb. 12, to review …
