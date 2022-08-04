Games! Prizes! Races! That’s just a sampling of the fun things on tap at the eighth annual Clatskanie Festival this weekend, Aug. 5 – 7.
The festival will be held inside Clatskanie City Park at 300 Park Street in Clatskanie.
Games! Prizes! Races! That's just a sampling of the fun things on tap at the eighth annual Clatskanie Festival this weekend, Aug. 5 – 7.
The festival will be held inside Clatskanie City Park at 300 Park Street in Clatskanie.
The name of this year’s festival is “Let the Light Shine,” and its purpose is to bring Clatskanie residents together to celebrate life and enjoy themselves to the fullest, according organizer Lori Sherman.
Sherman is the director of Piercing Arrow Private School and a lifelong Clatskanie resident. She said she has been working tirelessly for months to organize activities for the all-free event, in tandem with the American Legion Auxiliary.
Sherman said there are many other sponsors of the weekend event, including West Mart Mini-Mart, Umpqua Bank and Safeway and public donations to the festival keep coming.
“I have been so pleased with our community,” Sherman said. “This generosity is what makes the festival successful and one reason it has grown in size each year.”
The festival opens Friday night at dusk, with a showing of the movie “Big Red.” The film is about a loveable but unruly Irish Setter and a young boy. To top off the evening, there will be plenty of popcorn and ice cream. And plenty of hotdogs! Again… free of charge, according to Sherman.
Saturday’s events start at 10 a.m. with a Farmer’s Market at Copes Park. At Clatskanie City Park vendors will be set up along with a Make A Wish Well, music and face painting, rock paring, a petting zoo, a pet parade, and a cake walk.
The highlight of the festival is Saturday night, with the Evening Light Parade, honoring cancer survivors and those who have lost someone to cancer.
“And this is a group of people who very much deserve being celebrated,” Sherman said. “The weekend is going to be very special. We invite everyone to come and help shine the light of hope in our community and get to know your neighbors.”
See the full festival agenda with this story at thechiefnews.com.
