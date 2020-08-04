The Clatskanie Festival celebrated its fifth year with a limited variety of events over the past weekend.
The events included a cake walk and all-school class reunion.
The festival's annual pet parade attracted just a few horses and the winners have been announced following the event. See the winners' photos attached.
Festival organizers limited events to follow the state's social distancing requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.