Although the Clatskanie School District has postponed its first day of school until September 13, due to increased COVID cases in our students and staff, the district's current high school athletic programs, games and practice schedules will continue during this school postponement.
"We will strictly adhere to all of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon School Activities (OSAA) health and safety guidelines." Clatskaine Middle/High School (CMHS) Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins said. "We will be postponing middle sports first practices until Monday September 6."
Here are the current safety protocols in place (subject to change) for athletic programs within the Claskanie School District:
- Student/athletes must wear masks while not actively practicing/competing in their sport.
- Coaches, spectators and sideline personnel are required to wear a mask at all times.
- Masks must be worn at all times while riding on buses/district transportation.
- Masks are not required while actively eating/drinking (please social distance to ensure the safety of others).
- All spectators must sign in for contact tracing while attending CMHS events.
- Please stay home if you are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID.
- There are no occupancy restrictions for home contests, but we ask that spectators socially distance themselves from other spectators that are not part of their household/family.
For more information, call Clatskanie Middle/High School at 503-728-2146.
