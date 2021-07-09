Following a limited summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clatskanie City Pool closed in September 2020. But now, the renovated pool is now set to reopen on July 19.
Built in 1958, the Clatskanie Pool is 90-feet long, 60-feet wide, and holds approximately 125,000 gallons of water, but it needed an update.
The approximately $600,000 renovation project that began in late May, included resurfacing the deck, resurfacing and repainting the pool, and replacing the old tile gutter system with a stainless-steel gutter system. The wading pool was replaced with a splash pad, and crews investigated and fixed multiple pool piping issues including current failures, potential failures, and existing leaks, according to Clatskanie Pool Manager Becki Horness.
The new splash pad zone makes up the biggest changes to the pool. The several new water devices include a “a famously wonderful” (as Horness puts it) miniature water tower that will cascade water onto kids as they run through, interactive water spray systems, a mushroom that drops water from its top, and stones that spray water up from the ground.
The renovations are to be paid for through the city’s Scout Lake Funds, a special timber revenue collection set aside by the city.
The pool was set to reopen by July 4, but due to supply chain delays for essential elements like new gutters, the pool’s opening date was set back. Before the July 4 date, the pool project was scheduled for Memorial Day. Now, finally, Horness, said, the pool is almost ready to open for the public.
The new multi-structure splash pad zone is complete, and the pool was resurfaced in early July.
“Now, it’s just a matter of filling it with water, and once the water is filled, they’ll start up the system and do their system checks,” Horness said. And then, hopefully, the pool will be open for swimming all through the summer, Horness said.
The Clatskanie Pool draws thousands each summer for community and family swims, swimming lessons, aerobics, senior exercising, synchronized swim team performances and other programs. The pool also offers full and part time employment opportunities and training for student lifeguards.
The Clatskanie Pool is located at 346 NE 5th Street in Clatskanie. To reach the pool, call 503-728-2757, or the Clatskanie Parks & Recreation District, at 728-2038.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.