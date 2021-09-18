The following information has been submitted to The Chief by Doug Hoffman.
The alum of Clatskanie High School Class of 1951 met Sept. 5, at Fultano’s Pizza for their 17th class reunion.
For more than three hours, the five octogenarians shared stories, photographs, laughs, and memories. Yearbooks made the rounds, as did schoolyard tales told about one another.
Sue (Schwegler) Engbretson of Hermiston, contacted the ten remaining classmates of the twenty-eight, and along with her husband, Ron Engbretson (class of 1948) found that three other graduates were able to join them.
Howard Hurst brought his wife Joy up from Arizona, and was told by Pat (Hagerup) Smith that, “He was the rascal that dipped my braid in the inkwell!”
Lorna (Burns) Hamil reminded all that it was 'She Who Controlled the Flashlight' at the cinema and would shine it on her friend when Sue and Ron were “getting too smoochie” in the back row!
The group agreed to meet for their 75th in five short years.
