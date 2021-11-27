Vandalism continues to be an ongoing issue at Rainier Riverfront Park, Rainier Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said.
The vandalism includes busted doors, tampered locks, and a general variety of other destruction, according to Lawrence.
Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said Rainier City Police have not identified any suspects or made arrests, but the city is working on upgrading the marina’s camera system to deter criminal behavior in the area.
Lawrence told the members of the city’s newly formed parks and recreation committee during its Oct. 25 meeting that the city staff began locking the restrooms at night after city officials discovered the site had been vandalized.
“It is an ongoing issue and frequently results in the temporary closure of those facilities,” Jorgensen said.
During the meeting, the committee also appointed active member Gary Rice to Vice Chair and shared a status update on park developments.
City officials said the city is working on two installments for the final phase of the Riverfront Trail project, which will include working on an American Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible ramp connected to Rainier Senior Center and stairs to enhance beach access, according to Jorgersen.
The committee also reviewed results from a recent Rainier city survey, which show respondents would like to see other changes come to fruition, such as more police presence and better lighting in the area, along with the addition of a splash park, dog park, and hiking trails.
Fox Creek, the area under C Street bridge, and the water treatment plant location were also discussed by the committee as possible sites for new development.
The committee agreed that creating amenities for children is the primary focus when it comes to expanding or developing news parks.
In the committee’s November 30 public meeting, the members are scheduled to review a feasibility of Fox Creek Park location, a feasibility of a dog park at C Street location and a feasibility of mini golf putting green at various locations.
