The following is a notice from the City of Rainier concerning public business at Rainier City Hall and the public library.
The City of Rainier greatly values the health and well-being of its citizens and staff. For that reason, we have chosen to take a proactive approach in ensuring that we do not take part in the spread of COVID-19.
Effective immediately, and until further notice, we are taking the following preventative measures:
• We are suspending city hall access, including the public library, except for pre-defined appointments. For any other matters, we urge utilization of non-contact forms of communication for doing business:
- By phone at (503) 556-7301
- By email at info@cityofrainier.com
If you are paying a utility bill, you can deposit it in the drop box in the lobby or send in the US Mail, or pay online at https://rainier.merchanttransact.com/
• We are asking our staff to stay home for extended periods of time if they are feeling unwell – however, we will do our best to ensure your inquiries are handled quickly and efficiently as always.
• If we are meeting you in person, we may not shake your hand – we’re not being rude, just being cautious!
Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we work through these uncertain times.
Stay safe and healthy!
