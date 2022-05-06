Residents in Clatskanie could face increased sewer and water fees under the proposed $9.9 million city budget.
“Inflation is killing us,” Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman told The Chief. “Costs for materials are on the increase and that is jeopardizing our efforts to conduct needed projects, such as capital improvements and at some point, that will affect our regular repair budgets.”
To help ease the inflation pinch, Hinkelman is proposing a 3.5% increase in sewer and water rates. The city’s current sewer and water base rate would increase about $2.55 on average per month under the proposed rate hike.
Hinkelman’s budget proposal also reflects needed improvements, including a $320,00 repaving project for Tichenor Street.
“That’s probably the most visible part of this budget,” he said.
To fund the repaving project for Tichenor Street, the city will use a small cities allotment grant of $100,000 from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
We’re having to come up with the remaining amount,” he said. “That will come from the city’s $4.7 million timber fund. It is dedicated funding. We are allowed to use $125,000 for infrastructure projects. So, $125,000 from the timber fund, $100,000 from ODOT and $95,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan funding will make up the difference.”
Also reflected in the proposed budget is a $720,000 block grant for the engineering and design of a new city sewer plant.
“We are close to executing the contract for that project,” Hinkelman said.
Another element of Hinkelman’s spending proposal calls for stepping up the city’s code compliance.
“We are seeking a part time code compliance officer to make sure the city’s code regulations are followed,” he said. “The issues are overgrown lawns, people have junk in their cars, people living in recreational vehicles in areas that do not permit such occupation.”
The 14-member Clatskanie City Budget Committee, that includes the seven-member city council, was expected to receive and approve Hinkelman’s budget during a public meeting Thursday evening, May 5. The Clatskanie City Council is expected to receive and adopt the budget during its June regular public session.
The city has 10 employees, including Hinkelman, office staff and a public works crew.
For more information about the city budget or city services, call 503-728-2622.
