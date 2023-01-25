City and county elected officials in Columbia County are closing monitoring and taking part in the 2023 Oregon Legislature.
As part of City Day at the Capitol, nearly two hundred appointed city officials, mayors, city councilors, and city staff members from 80 cities throughout Oregon gathered in Salem to meet with legislators Wednesday, Jan. 25.
City Day at the Capitol is co-hosted by the League of Oregon Cities (LOC) and the Oregon Mayors Association (OMA); it offers city officials from around the state a chance to advocate for their communities on priority issues. The day kicked off with a media briefing, and city officials outlined three "key priorities."
- Homelessness services and prevention funding
- Economic development incentives
- Infrastructure needs and funding
The LOC policy priorities are created by its 241 member cities. Seven member-driven policy committees are brought together each even-numbered year to determine the policy issues that matter most to Oregon cities. Those committees send a ballot of issues to every city council in Oregon, where they review which issues they view as most important.
The three priorities that were the focus of the media briefing, and the City Day at the Capitol overall, represent three of the eight most essential issues outlined by cities in the state.
Hermiston Mayor and LOC Vice President Dave Drotzmann, who commented on economic development
During the briefing, three city representatives addressed these issues. OMA President and North Plains Mayor Teri Lenahan spoke about homelessness and housing. Hermiston Mayor and LOC Vice President Dave Drotzmann commented on economic development. The final official to talk during the press conference was Past LOC President and Central Point Councilor Taneea Browning, who addressed infrastructure and development capacity.
Homelessness Crisis
Mayor Lenahan addressed the issue of homelessness and began her remarks with a call to action.
"Homelessness in Oregon is a statewide crisis that needs to be tackled by public and private sectors, non-profits, and all levels of government. It is a humanitarian crisis, and it affects all of us," Lenahan said.
She urged the Governor and the legislature for a "stronger partnership in addressing homelessness." Lenahan is forwarding a proposal to establish and expand local community-based responses to provide shelter and services for the unhoused.
"Under our proposal, each city would be allocated $40 per resident, with no city receiving less than $50,000. Many communities are struggling to make ends meet the needs of their residents by virtually non-existent budgets," Lenahan said. "For example, the city of Powers, population of just about 700, they would spend $50,000 just on clean-up and code enforcement alone. It doesn't sound like much, but it is a lot of money for a small city's budget. To resource every single city in the state of Oregon the total cost is $125 million."
Lenahan went further, saying this would not be a "one-time ask" but annual funding. These funds would not just address existing needs but could also assist with prevention. Lenahan also noted that competitive grants and county allocations heavily favor larger cities.
"The OMA is confident that direct allocations to our cities will be used for solutions tailored to meet the needs of our communities," Lenahan said. "If funds go only to cities with highly visible challenges, the root causes of homelessness are left untreated."
While Linahan did acknowledge that Oregon has made some significant investments to address homelessness, these were "one-time" payments, and continued investment is necessary.
Economic Development
Next, Dave Drotzmann addressed how the LOC is working to support economic development for Oregonians.
"We are supportive of community economic development tools," Drotzmann said. "To that end, the League of Oregon Cities will support legislation this session to preserve and strengthen discretionary local economic development incentives."
Without legislative action, the standard and rural enterprise zone programs will end in 2025. A 2022 study commissioned by Business Oregon credited companies that participated in these programs with the creation of $8.5 in total economic activity and over 46,000 new jobs. These jobs provided $2.5 billion in income for Oregon workers and $685 million in taxes to the state.
These jobs are primarily in the manufacturing sector. In Oregon, enterprise zone programs have helped fund jobs in various areas, such as food processing, data centers, food sciences, and manufacturing.
"Without these tools, it makes it difficult for rural communities to recruit new businesses due to our lack of services and amenities, often found more prominently in metropolitan areas," Drotzmann said.
Drotzmann also noted the importance of strategic tax incentives to help residents and businesses navigate an economic downturn.
Infrastructure
Central Point Councillor Taneea Browning updated the press on Oregon's infrastructure. Browning led with staggering statistics on the state's future costs of water infrastructure.
"In 2021, the LOC completed a water, wastewater infrastructure report, and of the 100 cities that responded to the survey, of our 241 cities in Oregon, identified $9.7 billion in water infrastructure needs, including water quality-related needs, drinking water, and water supply needs," Browning said. "With this data, PSU estimates approximately $23 billion in statewide water infrastructure costs over the next 20 years."
Browning stressed that continued investment is critical to promote public health, livability, economic development, environmental protection, and housing. Browning also outlined that communities face new and emerging challenges that require more funding.
"These challenges include: seismic upgrades to better ensure that some of the critical components of water systems will be able to withstand the Cascadia earthquake, system backbone, lines to hospitals, reservoirs, and storage, stormwater upgrades to withstand extreme rain and severe weather events due to climate change, additional water supply storage to combat persistent drought and declining snowpack, and new and more stringent water quality permit requirements including stormwater," Browning said.
To address these challenges, Browning called for funding to various infrastructure funds. Browning stressed that these state investments would be coordinated with housing production efforts to reduce the cost of needed housing in Oregon.
"While infrastructure is not sexy, it is absolutely important for our continued growth," Browning closed.
