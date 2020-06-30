The next meeting of the Clatskanie City Council is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.
The council is expected to review a resolution to renew to renew the infrastructural maintenance and improvement fund monthly customer utility fee of $8 a month. The fee is used to maintain the city's existing water and sewer systems.
The council is also expected to give staff direction to clarify the definitions, requirements, exemptions and process for obtaining a City of Clatskanie business license. Under the resolution, the ordinance would now include Airbnb business as a category of Temporary Residential Lodging and e-commerce business.
The council is to also receive an update on the Request for Proposals for reimbursement of the city swimming pool. An estimated $650,000 renovation project is pending for the aging pool.
Columbia County Health and Columbia County Sherifff's representatives are also slated to make presentations at the Wednesday night city council session.
The Clatskanie City Council meets at 7 p.m. at Clatskanie City Hall, 75 S. Nehalem Street in Clatskanie. For more information, call 503-728-2622.
