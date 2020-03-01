The Rainier City Council is set to discuss updates for the A Street improvement project, Fox Creek flooding solutions and food carts during its regular public session at 6 p.m. Monday, March 2.
Rainier City Council Agenda
6 p.m. March 2
OPEN HEARING: 29545 Old Rainier Rd. Dangerous/Nuisance Building– ACCEPT PUBLIC COMMENT – CLOSE HEARING
1. Roll Call & Flag Salute
2. Additions/Deletions from the Agenda
3. Mayor’s Address
4. Visitor Comments
5. Consider Approval of the Consent Agenda
Consider Approval of the February 3, 2020 Regular Council Meeting Minutes Consider Approval of the February 12, 2020 Work Session Minutes
6. Unfinished Business
a. “A” Street Update
b. Riverfront Trail Update
c. Fox Creek Update
d. Small City Allotment Grants
e. Yance Farms Update from City Planner
7. New Business
a. Consider Approval of MOU for Police Clerk Position
b. Food Cart Discussion
c. Consider Approval of Planning Commission Re-Appointments
and discussion regarding membership numbers
d. Consider action on 29545 Old Rainier Rd. Dangerous/Nuisance
Building Hearing
e. Consider Approval of CWCOG 2020 Planning Assistance Agreement
f. Consider Approval of Draft Proposal Park Ordinance g. Highway 30 Parking Discussion
h. City Administrator Discussion
8. Staff Report
9. Council Reports
10.City Calendar/Announcements
