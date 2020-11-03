The Clatskanie City Council is scheduled to resume discussions Wednesday night, Nov. 4, concerning speed along 8th Street.
The city had received complaints about speeding vehicles on 8th Street between Poplar Street and Shasta Way. During the regular council meeting on Oct. 7, the council passed a motion to lower the speed limit from 25 mph to 15 mph.
According to Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman, the lower speed limit was discussed with neighbors who immediately rejected the lowering of the speed to such a slow speed.
"With those complaints, I immediately suspended the implementation of the new speed limit to allow further discussion," Hinkelman writes in his council agenda report. "It has been suggested that the new speed should be 20 mph."
If the council agrees with the new speed limit, Clatskanie Public Works would be directed to purchase and install new speed limit signs in the area.
The Clatskanie City Council meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at city hall, 75 S Nehalem St.
For more information, call 503-728-2622.
