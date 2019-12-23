Traffic congestion is expected today and tomorrow at regional shopping malls and businesses as shoppers wrap up their Christmas shopping.
Police urge patience.
Law enforcement agencies also encourage shoppers to be conscious of securing packages. Often, there are increases in car break-ins when area stores and shopping malls fill up with busy shoppers.
Investigators said the crime suspects are also shopping, but not inside the stores. They are prowling parking lots looking for a crime of opportunity. While most of the regional shopping malls provide security, officers said it is up to individual vehicle owners to take precautions.
Officers said the suspects look for vehicles with valuables inside, they quickly break a window and grab the packages, and anything else of value, and dash away.
