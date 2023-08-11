For parents who are looking for after-school child care, a place for kids will be opening in downtown Clatskanie this fall.
Taylor Kingery is launching Kidz Cave, LLC on Sept. 5 in the Masonic Lodge building at 82 SE 2nd Street. Kingery is a teacher at the Headstart Program preschool in town, and after discussing the need with parents, she decided to create it herself.
“They were either wanting a licensed daycare or somewhere for their kids to go and so I started looking into it,” Kingery said. “It’s taken me about almost a year and a half, two years, to get this together, but I now have an after-school program for kids ages 5-12 here in town in Clatskanie.”
Kingery said that Clatskanie is a small town and community, and she wanted to offer something that the community doesn’t really have right now.
New option
“I know this is a small town, and we don’t have a lot here, so I wanted to be able to try to get something up and running for the kids to have a safe space to come and do homework, and eat snack, and hang out with friends and have a safe place to go instead of going home,” Kingery said.
The space will be available from when school gets out at 2:40 p.m. to 6 p.m., though parents are welcome to pick up their kids whenever is convenient for them when they get off work. School gets out early on Wednesdays, and on those days, the Kidz Cave will open at 1:40 p.m.
Rates for enrollment vary on how much people need the space. There are different monthly rates for five-day-a-week care, three-day-a-week care, and three-day-a-week care that includes Wednesdays. Rates also vary depending on how long the kids will be there, so if people are going to pick up their children later, they will have to pay a bit more. Rates also vary depending on the month.
In the months of September, October, January, February, and April, the rates for people seeking child care from 2:40 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. vary from $145 to $225 per month, depending on whether they need care three days a week or five days a week.
In November, December, and March, the rates are between $90 and $165. There is also care available during June. Kingery based her rates on the Oregon State standards for child care.
Kingery said she has already had ten people sign up, but five slots are still available to reach her 15-person maximum.
Kingery said that she has subsidies available through the Employment Related Day Care program (ERDC), which helps families who are working, in school, or receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) pay for child care. She was also certified for childcare assistance through the State of Oregon.
A community for the kids
The need for child care became apparent during the pandemic, and Kingery said the Kidz Cave is a way for parents to not worry about child care and get back out into the community or back to work.
Kingery has a Bachelor’s degree in Human Development and is studying for a Master’s in School Social Work. While she is from California, she has lived in Clatskanie for four years. Her grandparents lived in Clatskanie, and her mom and uncle graduated from Clatskanie High School.
“I do hope to expand. Either become a licensed facility or have other options in the summer time for summer care,” Kingery said.
Kingery has a variety of arts and crafts, games, puzzles, and other things donated by local people and businesses. She also hopes to take walks with the kids to parks or the library. Kingery also said outdoor play will be available at the church across the street.
“Just kind of make it like a community-based program,” Kingery said. “I just started reaching out and people started donating.”
The pandemic had a toll on kids and their socialization, and Kingery said that was a piece of her motivation for starting the Kidz Cave.
“I wanted somewhere for the kids to go to just be able to have fun,” Kingery said. “I’m doing structured activities, but they’re all open, and they involve all the children. I want the kids to be able to socialize more and get to know other people that maybe they don’t hang out with at school.”
Before they open their doors, Kingery is finalizing her insurance for the space and is just trying to get the word out in the community.
To sign up visit: https://forms.gle/eHTFbsf3PLg7zweD9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.