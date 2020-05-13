Oregon State Police have release video of a dramatic chase and fatal shooting following a domestic dispute call in Klamath Falls.
In a Facebook post OSP writes that the released in-car and body camera from involved OSP members underscores the dangers faced by officers as they patrol our communities.
“I don’t think I’m alone when I admit my heart skipped a beat when I first viewed this video,” Oregon State Superintendent Travis Hampton said. “I credit the professionalism and remarkable bravery of the Oregon State Police Troopers and Klamath County Deputy Sheriffs that brought this violent event to end.”
In a letter following the incident, the Klamath County Grand Jury foreperson stated that reports indicated that the suspect, Matthew Brennon Goff had just committed an assault, was intoxicated, had a young child with him and was in possessiin of a firearm.
Goff fled the scene with a 6-year-old child. While attempting to investigate the initial assault and reports that Goff was driving while intoxicated, pursuing officers observed aggressive, threatening and irrational behavior.
The letter states that Goff fired at least 36 rounds into the vehicles occupied by OSP troopers. One of the troopers was struck and injured by the gunfire. Goff was struck by returning fire from other troopers and died at the scene.
Read the entire Grand Jury letter attached to this story.
