Oregon is the first state in the nation to launch an aggressive campaign to shift thinking about drinking alcohol, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The OHA calls its “Rethink the Drink,” an innovative statewide campaign to build healthier communities by calling attention to the harms caused by excessive alcohol drinking.
Recognizing the value of Oregon’s beer, wine and alcohol producers and businesses to the state’s economy, culture and identity, Rethink the Drink is not asking people not to drink, according to the OHA.
“While Oregonians of all education and income levels drink excessively, certain populations experience higher rates of alcohol-related diseases. These include Black and Indigenous communities, as well as people with lower incomes and less education,” the OHA states in a release
Rethink the Drink asks people living in Oregon to consider the role of alcohol in their own lives and communities. The Oregon campaign will target adults aged 21 and older.
“Summer is often a busy time for events and occasions that are celebrated with excessive drinking, from festivals to weddings, river outings and BBQs. Our research shows people are ready to talk about drinking and the way alcohol affects our lives,” OHA’s Deputy State Health Officer and Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Jeanne said. “We have heard from many community groups that appreciate we are encouraging people to have healthy conversations about excessive alcohol use.”
According to the OHA’s release, People living in Oregon may be drinking excessively and not realize it.
By the numbers
The share of Oregon adults who drink excessively is more than 1 in 5, according to the OHA.
“Most people in this group are not affected by alcoholism or an alcohol use disorder,” the OHA release states. “However, by drinking excessively, people increase their odds of developing an alcohol use disorder later in life. It’s not just a problem for high school and college kids: people in their 30s and 40s binge drink at close to the same rates as younger people.”
The OHA said it uses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) definition of excessive alcohol use. Excessive drinking includes both heavy drinking and binge drinking:
Heavy drinking, which can lead to chronic diseases and other problems over time, is eight or more drinks per week for women or 15 or more drinks per week for men.
Binge drinking is consuming four or more drinks on one occasion for women or 5 or more drinks on one occasion for men.
The CDC numbers are different for men and women because their bodies process alcohol differently, according to the OHA, which states poins out that the CDC numbers refer to cisgender males and females. “Cisgender” means that the gender you identify with matches the sex assigned to you at birth.
When it comes to gender nonconforming individuals, more research is needed to assess the impact of excessive drinking. It’s also true that for some people, drinking any alcohol is too much. And no matter who you are, drinking less is better for your health than drinking more.
“We need a new way to think about alcohol,” OHA’s Public Health Director Rachael Banks said. “Many cross the line into drinking too much, partly because society makes it so easy. We aren’t telling people to stop drinking; we are asking that they pause for a moment, learn about how much drinking is harmful, and think about the way alcohol is prevalent in their lives and communities.”
During the pandemic, the policy environment changed across the nation and in Oregon to allow for cocktails-to-go and expanded home delivery of alcohol.
“With those changes to Oregon law, the education environment and tools available must evolve too,” Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission Executive Director Dr. Reginald Richardson said. “That’s why this effort to start a new conversation about excessive alcohol use is so crucial.”
Data reveal the unjust harms of excessive drinking
National data show that alcohol consumption increased during the pandemic as people coped with the stress and changes to daily life caused by the virus. This was exacerbated as alcohol became more easily available due to policy changes, according to the OHA. Certain populations experience more unjust stressors and disadvantages due to racism and discrimination, which has led to higher rates of alcohol-related harms. These include Black and Indigenous communities, as well as people with lower incomes and less education.
Excessive drinking causes health harms that include increased risks for cancer, liver failure, heart disease and depression. Beyond the health harms to the individual, excessive drinking affects the entire community, costing Oregon $4.8 billion per year from lost earnings for workers and revenue for businesses, health care expenses, criminal justice costs, and car crashes. That’s $1,100 for every person in Oregon, according to a report by ECONorthwest.
“We recognize that the alcohol industry provides thousands of jobs for Oregonians and that we make some of the world’s finest beers, wines and spirits,” Jeanne said. “At the same time, excessive drinking carries heavy costs for all of us, whether we drink or not. It affects everyone from children and families to businesses and taxpayers. This effort encourages people to consider whether we could be handling alcohol use in different ways than we are now.”
Resources
Rethink the Drink advances Healthier Together Oregon (HTO), the 2020–2024 State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP). HTO’s Behavioral Health priority strategies specific to alcohol and substance use can be found in Oregon’s Strategic Plan for Substance Use Services as developed by Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission.
Elements of the Rethink the Drink campaign include:
- Website: rethinkthedrink.com
- Statewide TV, radio, digital and print advertisements
- Facebook and Instagram pages
- Information for county health departments, community-based organizations, and Tribes to localize the campaign for their communities
Extensive research and statewide focus groups by OHA and DHM Research, plus robust involvement by community partners throughout the state, informed the development of this campaign, the OHA states.
If you or someone you care about is suffering from alcohol dependence or an alcohol use disorder, free confidential resources and support are available online or by calling or 1-800-923-435.
About Rethink the Drink
Rethink the Drink is an initiative of the Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Division with a goal to build healthier communities by decreasing excessive drinking and the harm it causes to individuals, families and communities.
