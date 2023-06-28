Gov. Tina Kotek tapped LaVonne Griffin-Valade, a longtime government auditor in the Portland area, to become Oregon’s next secretary of state.

LaVonne Griffin-Valade

Gov. Tina Kotek has named LaVonne Griffin-Valade to be secretary of state following the sudden departure of Shemia Fagan amid a moonlighting scandal.

The appointment that marks the end of a tumultuous chapter for the office following the resignation of Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who left in early May amid a moonlighting scandal.

