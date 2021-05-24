It came down to a face-off between the two local teams.
After winning softball playoffs games at the end of the pandemic related abbreviated season and moving into the State 3A Final Four, Clatskanie faced Burns and Rainier went up against Pleasant Hill. Clatskanie beat Burns 6-3 and Rainier beat Pleasant Hill 8-1, on Saturday, May 22.
Than it was time for the two rivals to meet face to face, squaring off for the State title.
A the end, Clatskanie would take the title 9-1 over Rainier.
"Thank you to the parents and community for all of your support of this team, they have been one of the most historically successful groups in our school's history," Clatskanie Middle/High School Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins said in an email to the district families following the victory.
