“This feels like the most unsettled of unsettled times,” Sen. Betsy Johnson (D) said in her opening comments during the Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce Zoom online meeting Thursday afternoon, Sept. 3.
Johnson spoke of the unrest in Portland, the lack of effective leadership and accountability at the state level concerning the use of federal pandemic relief funds, and other issues.
“Portland is on fire,” Johnson said. “The leadership seems unwilling or unable to do anything about it. I am seeing these lists of demands from various groups that are basically the conditions to stop the rioting and they are outrageous.”
Johnson said she understands the pent-up frustrations that many people feel but she said the concerns can be dealt with in a more constructive and collaborative way then "threatening to burn downtown Portland buildings with people in them."
“It is an outrage,” she said.
Johnson also criticized new Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, saying Schmidt is incompetent to be district attorney.
“His pronouncement that he wasn’t going to go after the level of vandalism and criminal behavior in Portland stunned me,” Johnson said.
Johnson also spoke about virtual government triggered by the pandemic.
"Virtual government is not working,” she said. “It is a complicated process. This is not the same public participation in the development of public policy we have all grown up with and come to value and recognize.”
Johnson said virtual government has had the net effect of concentrating power in the hands of a handful of folks, notably Gov. Kate Brown, who Johnson said is now ruling by executive orders, and the Speaker of the House and the Senate President, who are the top officers of the Oregon Emergency Board.
“We have run more than a billion dollars in ways that I believe are irresponsible,” she said. “It is outrageous how sloppy we have been. Our state has lost its way. We are out of control. The proliferation of gun licenses is a testimony of how frightened Oregonian are.”
But Johnson also spoke about what she called “pockets of hope.” Citing the development of a shelter and referral center for the homeless at the former Wapato Jail in Portland's St. Johns industrial neighborhood.
Johnson also called the competition of the Rainier ‘A’ Street Improvement Project another bright spot.
“That took forever to get done,” she said. “It is going to be an enormous impact in downtown and the people that were cranky about the loss of a few parking spaces will see what a tremendous benefit it is to the town that is not pitted with those dangerous tracks that could have easily created an accident.”
Johnson said she is hopeful that more rail traffic will now be developed to signify a reopening of Oregon’s economy.
Johnson also described how her office helped a woman navigate through a health care problem and as a result of the uniqueness of that woman’s circumstances, undying policies in the Oregon Health plan may be changed.
Johnson, acknowledging the challenges of fixing the Oregon Employment Department's benefit claim system, but said she is hopeful that she can help some of the Oregonians out of work, struggling through the pandemic.
“We are able to help ordinary Oregonians by being that shock absorber between them and state government and we do that every day,” she said. “So, there are some bright spots.”
Johnson also listed the positive efforts of firefighters on the lines of Oregon wildfires, and that she is seeing restaurants reopening after being forced to close by the pandemic, and bridge and highway repairs now being made across the region.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman, attending the meeting, detailed another bright spot concerning action by the Clatskanie City Council Wednesday night, Sept. 2, which approved a resolution that permanently suspends base rate and utility changes for nonprofits that own buildings in the city.
“This will be an enormous help to those groups, since nobody is having church services or allowed to rent the building, and all of them are suffering revenue loss,” Hinkelman earlier told The Chief. Hinkelman also said the city is considering giving $52,000 in federal pandemic relief to the Clatskanie School District.
“We are allowed to help out other organizations and it is my preference is to keep that money in Clatskanie and we hope to help out the school district,” he said.
