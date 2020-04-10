Oregon’s Stay Home Save Lives order could give you a good opportunity to fill out the U.S. Census forms.
The U.S. Census Bureau has pushed back many of the deadlines as a result of COVID-19, but the agency is still determined to get a full and accurate count of everyone living in the United States and five U.S. territories. The forms and questionnaires have arrived at homes and business in Clatskanie and across the nation.
The 2020 Census will be used to:
- Direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, rods and other public services.
- Help communities prepare to meet transportation and emergency readiness needs.
- Determine the number of seats in the U.S. Use of Representatives and local political representatives at all levels of government.
Columbia County impact
United Way of Columbia County census community liaison Cameron Burkhart said the census is important to Columbia County for a number of reasons.
“Federal funds for Columbia County are allocated based on the number of responses we get, Burkhart said. “Each person who is counted in the census results in the equivalent of $3,200 in federal funding for your area each year. That means that, just by filling out your census form, you can gain $32,000 in federal funding for your community over the course of 10 years.”
According to Burkhart, this year’s census count is especially important for Oregon.
“If Oregon’s population count increases by 450,000 people since the last census in 2010, we will gain a sixth congressional seat as early as 2022,” Burkhart said. “This type of population increase isn’t hard to imagine, and having an additional representative means we have another powerful way for our voices to be heard.”
People are expected to answer all questions on the census truthfully to the best of their ability, according to Burkhart.
The Census Bureau may follow up to verify if information is omitted. Withholding information can lead to your census form not being counted.
“Your answers are completely private and safe,” Burkhart said. “Title 13 prohibits the sharing of census data, and any government worker who were to do so would be subject to up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.”
“This means that no one, including the FBI, ICE, etc., can access your information - even with a subpoena or warrant,” Burkhart said. “Under no circumstances can the information you provide be used against you by immigration authorities, landlords, local and federal government, or anyone else.”
The Census Bureau estimates that filling out the questionnaire should take about 10 minutes
“You’ll be asked to identify the number of people living at your address as of April 1, 2020, whether the space is loaned or rented, and the name, sex, date of birth, race/ethnicity of each person living in the household,” Burkhart said. “Only one person fills out the census form on behalf of other people living in the house. The census will not ask you questions about your citizenship status, financial information, or for any type of money or donation.”
What happens to the information
Once the census is completed, all of the identifying information is removed and collected into large blocks of data.
“This data, the only type of information available to anyone outside the Census Bureau, is then used to allocate funding to things like Medicaid, Headstart, roads, schools, hospitals, school lunch programs, unemployment, programs for seniors, and programs for veterans,” Burkhart said. “Census data helps local government determine how to grow municipal needs, such as police and fire service, to accommodate their population.”
Each year’s general census data from is also public record. You can see examples of how data has been used in past years at census.gov.
“The most important things for residents of Columbia County to know is that the census is quick and easy, and that we want to make sure every single person is counted,” Burkhart said. “Many of our communities are historically underrepresented in the census, and our community could miss out on vital funding without a full count. Children under 5, people who aren’t citizens of the United States, and people who live in remote rural communities are a few of the many important groups who are often missed by the census count and who most benefit from a full count.”
Homeless Count
Burkhart said COVID-19 has also impacted the homeless count that is usually conducted with the census.
"Just like the census due date, the count of houseless people has been pushed back," Burkhark said. "Census workers are still committed to getting a full and accurate count as safely as possible. As of right now, the count of people experiencing homelessness in our community is scheduled to take place between April 29 and May 1."
That count, Burkhart said, includes enumeration at service providers like food banks and shelters, as well as a count of houseless folks living in known locations such as camps, parks, and other types of shelter. Our local census teams are working hard to make this process happen."
Burkhard added that if COVID-19 continues to grow in seriousness, thecensus and homeless count timelines may continue to change and expand to ensure there is a full, equitable, and accurate count of U.S. Citizens.
How to respond
The census due date has been extended to August 14. People have several options for how they can respond.
- You can fill out your census form online using the 12-digit code in your census invitation at https://my2020census.gov/
- By phone at 844-330-2020
- By mail if you’ve received a paper form, or in person with an enumerator if you have not already submitted your form.
Burkhart said not filling out your census form can result in a fine of $5,000 and up to one year in prison. (https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2014/jan/09/us-census-bureau/americans-must-answer-us-census-bureau-survey-law-/).
“If people are concerned that folks in their community don’t have access to the resources they need to complete their census, please e-mail me at columbiacountycensusassist@gmail.com,” Burkhart said. “I’m available to help come up with strategies and events to encourage people to fill out their census - whether that’s providing a safe space and a computer to do so, or sharing helpful information about the census within your community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.