The community gathered Feb. 23 at Clatskanie Middle High School to celebrate the opening of the schools renovated Donavon Wooley Performing Arts Center.
The center is named after former Clatskanie teacher Donavon Wooley.
“In the 70s when a new high school bond was proposed one of the selling points to the community was the auditorium, not only for use by the schoo, but by the community,” Elsa Wooley, Donavon’s wife said. “It has, through the years, been a place where community members could gather for important activities and events.”
As the years went by both the sound and lighting systems deteriorated, according to Wooley.
“It was sad to have drama groups not heard and music groups not able to see their music,” Wooley said. “The renovation of the Donavon Wooley PAC brings a new life to the space and honors the hard work and dedication of school performance groups and enables CAC to once again bring professional groups such as the Oregon Symphonic Band back to perform in Clatskanie.”
Visitors are now greeted with a new sign and a Donor Wall as they enter the renovated center.
A donation drive for the Donor Wall was launched about five years ago and raised about $5,550. Additional funds were collected following the pandemic.
CMHS Teachers Tim Kamppi and Deney Flatz and students in the Career Technical Education (CTE) classes created the music notes with each donor’s name for the Donor Wall. The new Donavon Wooley Performing Arts Center sign design was created by CMHS sophomore Hannah Isaacson, according to CMHS Band/Music/Fire Arts Teacher Jaime Erwin.
The Clatskanie School District was successful in gaining voter approval of a bond measure for district building improvements, which Erwin said helped with the Performing Arts Center’s renovation costs.
History
Donavon, or “Dee,” as he is called, came to teach in Clatskanie in 1968. When he first started teaching in this area, he taught classes at Quincy Grade School, Westport Grade School, Clatskanie Grade School and Clatskanie High School.
Dee taught beginning band, band and choir and traveled among the schools each day. As the music program grew, other teachers were hired to cover the grade and middle school. Dee then taught band and choir in the high school along with Stage Band (Jazz Band) at 7 a.m. each morning.
He also had a pep band at all the games and a marching band in the local parades.
The bands won several awards during his years of teaching and his stage band competed at festivals in Oregon, in Vancouver, British Columbia and at the World’s Fair in Spokane, Washington. He retired in 1994.
The last concert before his retirement was a surprise as the music students met with the school board and requested the auditorium be renamed in his honor. It became the Donavon Wooley Performing Arts Center.
During the concert the various hair and clothing styles of Dee were lovingly revisited. Students talked about the impact he had on their lives and their love of music. The choir and the band ended the concert with a joint musical piece and the announcement of the renaming of the auditorium. This event was held in May 1994.
The Donavon Wooley Performing Arts Center is located inside Clatskanie Middle/High School at 471 SW Bel Air Drive. For more information, call CMHS at 503-728-2146. Chief Guest Writer Laurey White contributed to this article.
