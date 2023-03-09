The community gathered Feb. 23 at Clatskanie Middle High School to celebrate the opening of the schools renovated Donavon Wooley Performing Arts Center.

The center is named after former Clatskanie teacher Donavon Wooley.

Donavon and Elsa Wooley

Donovon and Elsa Wooley at the unveiling of the Donovon Wooley Performing Arts Center at the Clatskanie Middle High School.
The Donor Wall

The Donor Wall at the front of the Donavan Wooley Performing Arts Center inside Clatskanie Middle High School.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite outdoor activity?

You voted: