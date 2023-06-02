The Columbia County Cultural Coalition (CCCC) is saying farewell to beloved longtime board and founding member Ernie Carman.
Carman submitted a resignation letter to the CCCC board amid a battle with cancer of the esophagus and numerous taxing surgical procedures. At the recent board meeting, the CCCC members celebrated Carman and his many contributions to the community.
History
Carman has committed much of his life to public service in Clatskanie, where he has spent most of his life. In the community, Carman has dedicated his time to various causes. Carman refounded the Friends of the Clatskanie Public Library 28 years ago, was a founding member of the Clatskanie Arts Commission, a charter member of the CCCC since 2006, and served as a long-term president of the Clatskanie Senior Center, Inc., and volunteered as a member of Kiwanis.
“It’s been my whole life,” Carman said. “So, I have spent a lot of time volunteering, and I don’t regret any of it.”
Born in Nebraska, Carman and his family moved to Clatskanie when he was 3 years old. When his family came out, they purchased a property originally owned by the famous Oregon logging legend Simon Benson. Carman said he has spent nearly his whole life on Highway 30, as the thoroughfare runs through Central City, Nebraska, where he was born, all the way to Clatskanie, where he’s lived his whole life.
Carman spent almost his entire life in Clatskanie, leaving to attend college before serving his country in the airforce during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, Carman hoped to resume schooling but ended up staying in the community and getting involved in various public service opportunities. Carman said his love of people has always made it easy to make connections.
Carman was instrumental in the foundation of the annual Raymond Carver Writing Festival in Clatskanie each year. He said he has a passion for writing, art, and poetry, and those passions drove him to support similar efforts within the Clatskanie community. While there have been many changes in the Clatskanie, Carman said that the people make it a great place to live.
“I love Clatskanie because, for one thing, [the people] have an inner strength to grow and to be. And if they have a problem, they figure out something to help it and make it better,” Carman said. “And, of course, I’ve been here all my life.”
Carman is one of seven members on the CCCC board, and with his departure, the board is looking for a new seventh member.
The board consists of Kannikar Petersen, Dee Vadnais, Margaret Trenchard-Smith, Catherine Ridenour, Ernie Carman, and Jasmine Lillich. Each of the board members agreed that is Carman’s kind and has demonstrated a cooperative nature as a board member.
“Everybody loves Ernie. That’s the thing about Ernie,” Fellow CCCC board member Margaret Trenchard-Smith said. “You’ll never meet anyone more encouraging, or cheerful, or kind. So, he’s a real glue for the community.”
The CCCC and the Oregon
Cultural Trust
The CCCC was formed in 2006 to enhance and support the local heritage, arts, and humanities of Columbia County residents. Originally founded under the county’s jurisdiction, the CCCC left the jurisdiction of the county and formed its own 501C3 in 2018. This allowed the CCCC to award additional grants to artists not affiliated with a non-profit.
The CCCC also receives funding through the Oregon Cultural Trust. The Oregon Cultural Trust was created in 2001 by the Oregon Legislature to provide public funds to support cultural work, including arts education, local history preservation projects, community theater, and library programs.
Oregon’s 45 county and tribal Cultural Coalitions are funded directly by the Trust. Dedicated volunteers, like Carman and the CCCC board, decide coalition priorities and community cultural goals and annually distribute seed grants that address the needs of each county. They receive money through donations and other avenues like the special Cultural Trust Oregon license plates.
“With local autonomy, the coalitions involve the community in creating, sharing, documenting, celebrating, and developing their cultural identity — a critical part of preserving our state’s cultural character,” the Trust’s website says. “Each coalition receives a base grant plus additional funds based on population. Without the Cultural Trust, many rural counties would have no access to state funding for culture.”
The CCCC receives money from the Oregon Cultural Trust. The amount the CCCC receives depends on how much money the Trust gets, but it typically ranges between $10,000 and $15,000 annually. They disperse the money to various non-profits through small matching grants of up to $2,000. CCCC Board President Kannikar Peterson said they’ve practically given money to “all of the art and culture organizations in Columbia Couty.”
“If you’ve formed a non-profit, you’ve gotten money from us,” board member Dee Vadnais said. “We’re trying to encourage cultural activity, not necessarily just be responsible for making it happen.”
Trenchard-Smith detailed just some of the projects that the CCCC has been involved with recently to support culture and the arts in Columbia County.
“In this grant cycle, we’re funding the Clatskanie Arts Commission’s “Raymond Carver Writing Festival,” the Columbia Arts Guild’s “Spring into Art” project, the C.C. Stern Type Foundry’s “Poetry on Paper” project in Clatskanie, the Main Street Alliance’s “Dia de los Muertos” and a “Scarecrows” project in St. Helens,” Trenchard-Smith said.
Find more information about the CCCC on its website at https://columbiacultural.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.