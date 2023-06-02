Ernie Carman and fellow board members

Ernie Carman, center, and fellow board members, left to right, Kannikar Petersen, Jasmine Lillich, Margaret Trenchard-Smith, and Dee Vadnais.

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

The Columbia County Cultural Coalition (CCCC) is saying farewell to beloved longtime board and founding member Ernie Carman. 

Carman submitted a resignation letter to the CCCC board amid a battle with cancer of the esophagus and numerous taxing surgical procedures. At the recent board meeting, the CCCC members celebrated Carman and his many contributions to the community.  

