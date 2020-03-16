With recent dry east winds, local fire officials recommend landowners exercise caution regarding burning of yard debris.
While fire season has been declared over for several months now, conditions are now favorable that a backyard burn could escape beyond a homeowner’s control.
The public is cautioned:
- To keep any burning to small piles, no larger than four feet by four feet.
- Never leave burning piles unattended and check recently burned piles to make sure all heat has been extinguished.
- Burn piles are known for holding heat for several weeks, capable of coming back to life and escaping into wildfires that can do serious resource damage as well as threaten nearby communities.
ODF recommends landowners use the dry weather to create the piles and ignite just before the next forecasted rain event.
Contact your local fire department or the Oregon Department of Forestry – Astoria District office if you have questions regarding burning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.