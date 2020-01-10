As a new storm system moves in from the Pacific Ocean, state and local first responders are urging people to be watchful and alert to the potential dangers associated with winter storms.
The following is a release from the City of Seaside.
The first significant storm of 2020 will be making its way into Oregon this weekend and coupled with a set of King Tides that will begin late Friday morning, it’s a combination that offers great caution for residents and visitors alike.
“We’ve had a fairly light weather season so far when it comes to heavy winds and rains,” City of Seaside public information officer Jon Rahl said. “This event is one that our public safety team is watching closely, and we are encouraging those living or visiting the coastal areas this weekend to take those standard precautions that come with big storms.”
Strong winds are forecast to begin early Friday afternoon, with 50-60 mph gusts expected along the coast. These winds coincide with the highest tides of the weekend, occurring between noon to 2 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, and will likely lead to flooding in low-lying areas and estuaries along the coast. With these key ingredients in mind, please use the following as a checklist to make sure you are storm ready:
Watch for erosion along beaches and stay on the lookout for moving logs in all waterways, including the ocean shores, estuaries and Seaside Cove area where they can move rapidly and without warning, especially with the 20-30-foot waves expected this weekend.
Storm watching can be incredibly fun. The King Tide series is a phenomenon in and of itself, but please remember to be mindful of your surroundings at all times. Headlands are also extremely vulnerable areas where extreme caution should be exercised at all times.
The Seaside Promenade may be the only place to walk near ocean – especially during King Tides – because of fast-rising water. Stay off beaches if water is pushing towards the Prom Wall.
- Take the time now to check batteries in radios and flashlights in case of a power outage.
- Rely on flashlights, not candles, during power outages.
- Use caution with darkened traffic signals. Treat all non-functioning signals as four-way stop.
- Weakened trees and tree limbs could fall into roadways. Be vigilant if you have to travel.
- Report all downed lines to Pacific Power and local emergency outlet.
- Stay away from rivers and streams as they can fill rapidly and without much warning.
- Travel slowly through areas prone to water, especially Highway 101 near Circle Creek.
Consider turning on geolocation features on your devices. If you try to communicate with others, including emergency responders, this can often be used to help locate you if needed.
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory inland, that includes Columbia County
WHAT
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph, with the strongest winds over exposed hills.
WHERE
In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area.
WHEN
From 1 pm. today to 4 a.m. Saturday.
IMPACTS
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Saturated soils along with gusty winds can increase the chances for larger trees to fall over.
There will be two periods of higher winds, the first on Friday afternoon and the second on Friday evening into early Saturday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
National Weather Service Special Weather Statement
Very wet and increasingly cold weather pattern for next week, including chances of lowland snow
A long series weather disturbances will move across the Pacific Northwest beginning Friday, and continues through much of next week.
These weather systems will bring periods of heavy snow to the Cascades and the potential for moderate to heavy rain at lower elevations through Sunday. Two significant cold frontal passages are also expected, which will bring lowering snow levels from Saturday night into next week, with an increasing risk of snow reaching the valley floors next week.
Much colder air is expected to spread into southwest Washington and northwest Oregon early next week, potentially cold enough to bring snow levels down to the valley floor. While specifics on accumulation amounts, areal distribution, and/or timing of snow remain uncertain, we continue to have confidence in some risk for low elevation snow next week.
Now is a good time to make sure you are prepared in the event that all of the necessary ingredients come together for low elevation snows and associated travel impacts during the middle part of next week.
