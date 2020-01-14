Wauna Mill employee Larry McCallister has given a $15,000 check for the Thomas J. Flippin “Castle” restoration project. The check represents a grant from the Georgia-Pacific Foundation.
The 120-year-old Victorian mansion, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, houses the Clatskanie Historical Society museum as well as serving as a special events venue, and as the Clatskanie Senior Center.
Work is on-going to restore and repair the building. So far, approximately $425,000 towards the goal of $500,000 has been raised to complete the project - designed to sustain the Castle and its programs for future generations.
Deborah Hazen, vice president and fundraising chair of the Clatskanie Foundation and Virginia Leloff, representing the Clatskanie Senior Citizens, Inc., which owns the Castle, accepted the check from McCallister last week.
Both Hazen and McCallister are board members of the Historical Society.
Those wishing to donate may contact Hazen at, 503-338-8268, or email dshazen13@gmail.com.
