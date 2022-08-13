The Clatskanie chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star (OES), Wabanang Chapter #127, has donated $500 to the Clatskanie Middle/High School Athletic Fund to use for athletic scholarships.
OES is a fraternal organization for men and women. OES Members are guided by agreed upon values, morals, and laws. Members form friendships that last for years, according to the chapter organizers.
“The charitable nature of the organization can be seen through the millions of dollars raised to support national, jurisdictional, and local charities,” the local chapter states in a release. “The chapter is dedicated to uplifting the community through fellowship and service together. To that end, the Wabanang Chapter held different fundraisers between Sept. 2021 and June 2022, which allows the chapter top make donations.”
The fundraisers included a rummage sale, Bunco night, and a silent auction.
“Clatskanie and the surrounding community were very generous during the fundraisers which allowed the chapter to make this donation,” the release states.
The Wabanang Chapter was founded in Clatskanie in 1917. Members meet monthly at the Clatskanie Masonic Lodge.
The chapter’s next fundraiser, a Bunco Night, is scheduled to be held in October.
