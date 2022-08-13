Here's the Check

Chapter presiding officer Janis Allen and chapter member Sarah Hinkelman deliver the funds to Clatskanie Middle/High School Coach Rob Kingery.

The Clatskanie chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star (OES), Wabanang Chapter #127, has donated $500 to the Clatskanie Middle/High School Athletic Fund to use for athletic scholarships.

OES is a fraternal organization for men and women. OES Members are guided by agreed upon values, morals, and laws. Members form friendships that last for years, according to the chapter organizers.

