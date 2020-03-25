The Chief has received this message from Turning Point about its Neighbors Helping Neighbors project.
Turning Point is a social service agency offering a thrift store and other assistance to those in need in the community.
The Message
Since the posting from Fultano's on Facebook showing the very generous $4,000 donation to Turning Point for our Neighbors Helping Neighbors program
Turning Point would like to explain what our Neighbors Helping Neighbors is all about.
The people of our community have an interest in helping, but are unsure of the program and where their dollars would be going.
NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS
This is an essential program that clients can tap into once every 12 months.
- Rental deposits
- Rental application fees
- Eviction prevention
- Water bills
- Prescriptions - with strict guidelines in place and confirmation of prescription
- Gas vouchers for medical appts and/or job interviews
These are some of what this program helps our clients with.
Each is done on a case by case basis and only if the money is available.
Turning Point has a benefactor, Fultano's of Clatskanie, that doubles money given for the program.
If you would like to help those in our community who fall on hard times now or at anytime in their lives -
Please donate to Turning Point for this very crucial program.
You can donate at Umpqua Bank in Clatskanie or directly to Turning Point by sending to:
Turning Point, PO Box 773, Clatskanie, OR 97016
Please write in the memo of your check - NHN
If you have any further questions, don't hesitate to call!
Thank you Clatskanie for helping us help others!
Kelly Miller - Director 503-728-3126
