Local Boy Scouts teamed up with Clatskanie residents in the groups annual Scout for Food Drive to bring in a record 1,416 pounds of food for the Turning Point food pantry.
"The food that was given will help so many of our community members be able to enjoy the perfect holiday meal as well as help Turning Point get a head start on next year's shelf stocking," Turning Point Director Kelly Miller said.
Miller said along with the record setting number of pounds of food donated, roughly $500 in cash was also donated, which was used to purchase more food.
