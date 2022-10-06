Volunteers are a key element of local social services in Clatskanie and Rainier and the volunteers at HOPE of Rainier were recognized at a public open house, Oct. 1.

HOPE

HOPE of Rainier is located at 404 E 8th Street in Rainier.

HOPE of Rainier, or Helping Our People Eat, is a food pantry that has been an institution in Rainier since 1988, helping those who face food insecurity.

Inside the Freezer

A look inside one of the new freezers at the food pantry.
0
0
0
0
0




(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.