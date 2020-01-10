The public is invited to participate in a food drive fundraiser from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the parking lot of the Grocery Outlet, 215 W B St. in Rainier.
Non-perishable food items will be collected for Hope, Help Our People Eat, a Rainier-base social service organization.
Rainier High School senor Joshua Hilsinger is coordinating the fundraiser as his senior project.
According to its website, since 1988 HOPE (Help Our People Eat), has been dedicated to providing emergency service to those in need in the greater Rainier, Oregon community.
HOPE continually strives to meet the ever increasing needs and growing numbers of the homeless, elderly, unemployed and working poor residents by providing food and other necessities. Our goal is simply to make sure that no resident suffers from hunger.
HOPE is located at 404 E A St. in Rainier. HOPE May be reached at 503-556-0701.
