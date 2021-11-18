A community celebration honoring Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) girls basketball and softball teams previously planned late last summer, then postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now scheduled for Nov. 26
"The girls Tiger basketball team has won the state 3A title three times in a row and the girls Tiger softball team has won the state 3A title two times in a row, and we want to recognize these athletes," Linda Blodgett, one of the celebration organizers said in announcing the original celebration.
Not letting the pandemic stop the effort to recognize the teams, Blodgett notified The Chief about the new celebration planned for the day after Thanksgiving.
“It is a big deal in Clatskanie for our girls to win the championships,” she said. “The community wanted to rally around these girls and tell them how proud we are.”
According to CMHS Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins the girls softball team, led by then Coach Kevin Sprague, won the 3A titles in 2021 and 2019. The CMHS girls basketball team, led by then Coach John Blodgett, took 3A state tiles in 2020-2021, 2020-2019 and 2019-2018.
“It has been a community effort all along with huge crowds at the games,” Linda Blodgett said. “It was fun for the community to watch them. It became a community event and people started following them and supporting them.”
Blodgett said the celebration is now planned for 6 p.m. Nov. 26, at the Clatskanie Middle/High School Commons, 471 Bel Air Drive in Clatskanie. The free event includes dessert, hot cider and coffee provided by school alumni and team supporters.
“One of the reasons we are doing it now is that some of the players have been off at college and they will be back in the community Thanksgiving week,” she said. “We wanted to make sure they were here for the celebration.”
Signs promoting the celebration are expected to be posted at each end of the city prior to the celebration. The signs were a project of the alumni and team supporters.
Clatskanie Mayor Bob Brajcich and the former team coaches are scheduled to speak at the celebration.
